Carlos Corberan reacts as Huddersfield Town strike crucial Lewis O’Brien agreement

Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan has described working with Lewis O’Brien as a privilege after the midfielder agreed a new contract at the John Smith’s Stadium.

O’Brien was the centre of Leeds United’s late transfer interest in the summer as they looked to bolster their midfield. Phil Hodgkinson recently revealed that the club knocked back a £13m package from their Yorkshire rivals to retain O’Brien.

Today, it’s been confirmed by Huddersfield that they’ve reached an agreement with O’Brien, who has signed a new three-year deal at the club. That keeps him contracted until at least the summer of 2025.

For Corberan, he sees this as a positive moment for the Football Club, underlining the character that Huddersfield have managed to retain.

He told the club’s media: “It’s a very positive moment for the club, because Lewis is the perfect example of the kind of player we want to create – someone who has graduated from the academy to the first team, becoming an important player for the club.

“Working with Lewis is a privilege for me as head coach, because he never stops working for his team or tires of trying to get better or finding solutions for us within a game. He has in his personality all of the values that I want in one player.”

24 questions about some of Huddersfield Town’s best ever strikers – Can you get 100% correct?

1 of 24 Jordan Rhodes currently wears what number? 9 10 17 19

O’Brien featured regularly for Huddersfield last season in the Championship, standing out as he adapted to Corberan’s intense, high-tempo football.

After three goals and three assists, he was targeted for a Premier League move. After that failed to materialise, O’Brien has been at the centre of a positive start to the season, as Huddersfield sit on 13 points.

The Town academy product has returned a goal and an assist from midfield in six league appearances, continuing to buy into Corberan’s philosophy.

Huddersfield suffered a disappointing defeat against Nottingham Forest on Saturday and will be looking to put that right this coming weekend against Swansea City.