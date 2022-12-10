Carlos Corberan provides mixed West Brom injury update ahead of trip to Sunderland

Carlos Corberan has revealed that Semi Ajayi and Daryl Dike are available for selection against Sunderland on Monday night, although there are doubts about other players.

The duo have had a frustrating season so far, with Ajayi yet to play since August in the league, whilst Dike has had several setbacks since joining the Baggies at the start of the year.

However, speaking to the Express & Star, Corberan confirmed the duo are ready to play, although he did state that there are some issues in the group ahead of the trip to Wearside.

“They were training normally. Unfortunately Dike, in this week, had the symptoms of a cold and flu, that meant he wasn’t able to play in the friendly game we dd here. And Ajayi has been working all the days so far, so it is positive watching all the players recover with the group.

“There are a couple of players that are in doubt, that I will keep with me, and we have to see how everyone develops in the next days.”

Albion have won three on the bounce under Corberan, but they are only outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

The big weekend West Brom quiz – Can you score 16/16?

1 of 16 What year were the club founded? 1875 1878 1885 1888

The verdict

This is great news for West Brom as Ajayi and particularly Dike have the potential to be huge players for the side in the run-in and it’s great for the players to be back out there under the new boss.

For Corberan, he will want to see the duo involved as he needs to be analysing the squad properly ahead of the January window.

So, it will be interesting to see who is in the XI on Monday but no matter what team is selected, Albion will be confident of continuing their fine run of form under the Spaniard who has transformed the club since his arrival.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.