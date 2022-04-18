Carlos Corberan provides early update on Huddersfield Town player who suffered injury in Middlesbrough win

Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan has confirmed that Sorba Thomas will have a scan on a knee injury suffered at Middlesbrough today.

The Terriers put in a pretty complete performance on Teesside, deservedly running out 2-0 winners, with the three points ensuring they took a huge step to securing a top six finish.

However, one downside for the Yorkshire side was the injury to Thomas, with the quick winger forced off at half-time.

And, whilst it’s too early to get a full diagnosis, the early signs are not good, as Corberan shared the latest when speaking to the club’s media.

“The advice from the medical team was to protect Sorba Thomas at half time. I cannot tell you any more until he has the scan on his knee.”

Losing the 22-year-old would be a major blow for Corberan, as Thomas has featured in all 43 games for Huddersfield, scoring three goals and registering 11 assists to help the promotion push.

The victory moved the Terriers ten points clear of seventh place ahead of the afternoon games.

The verdict

This is a real worry for Huddersfield fans because Thomas brings so much to the team with his energy and direct style that has proven to be so effective.

So, if he does miss the rest of the season it would be a major blow, whilst you would also have huge sympathy for the player, who would be desperate to play his part in trying to take the team to the Premier League.

But, we don’t know how bad it will be, and it’s about waiting for the scan results, with an update likely to come in the next few days.

