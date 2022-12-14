Carlos Corberan provides Bartley and Ajayi updates ahead of West Brom’s clash with Rotherham

West Bromwich Albion head coach Carlos Corberan says defenders Kyle Bartley and Semi Ajayi both remain doubtful for Saturday’s game against Rotherham United at The Hawthorns.

The pair missed Monday’s 2-1 win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, with Bartley suffering from a thigh injury and Ajayi absent due to a shoulder complaint.

Corberan was forced to field a makeshift defence against the Black Cats, with left-back Erik Pieters filling in alongside Dara O’Shea at centre half. But it did not stop the Baggies from picking up their fourth consecutive win, with second-half goals from Tom Rogic and Daryl Dike turning the game around after Amad Diallo’s penalty had opened the scoring for the hosts in the first half.

It continues Albion’s impressive improvement under the Spaniard, moving them up to 17th in the table and two points clear of the relegation zone.

The 39-year-old has also implemented the defensive organisation he became known for during his time at Huddersfield Town, with his side not conceding from open play during their four-game winning run.

As well as being a key part of the solidity and resilience at the back, Bartley was a man in form prior to the World Cup break, with two goals in two games, but he and Ajayi could both be missing again against the Millers this weekend.

“Bartley had an injury in the friendly game we played in Spain,” Corberan told the Express and Star.

“He felt something in the muscle of the quadricep, in the leg. From this moment he improved but we still need to see whether he can be fit for the next game, or whether we need to wait a little bit more.

“I was thinking to play with Semi in this position because he was fine from the previous (long-term ankle) injury, but he was involved in one accident in training.

“He went to the floor and he suffered a problem with his shoulder. We still had doubts the day before the game, but it was impossible for him to have his normal mobility. It’s not an important injury but we need to wait.”

Corberan left midfielder Jake Livermore out of the squad altogether in order to include an extra defender on the bench, despite the captain’s return to full fitness.

“We wanted another centre back on the bench,” Corberan explained.

“We didn’t play with any pure centre backs, because Pieters is more a full back. I thought it’d be important to have a centre back on the bench.

“It’s true that in the first week of the international break he couldn’t train normally. Now he’s better. It’s a decision the coach has to make, but always it’s a hard decision to leave someone like Livermore out.

“He’s important for the group, he has a lot of commitment and he’s a top professional player.”

Think you know everything about West Brom? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 True or false: The club was founded over 150 years ago! True False

The verdict

This is a frustrating injury update for Baggies fans.

While it is a positive that Bartley and Ajayi have not sustained any long-term damage, with the lack of other centre half options at the club, Corberan will be keen to get them back fit as quickly as possible.

Bartley in particular will be a miss given his form prior to his injury, but perhaps more care needs to be taken over Ajayi, who had only just recovered from an ankle injury before his latest knock.

The good news for Corberan is that he has the likes of Pieters and Martin Kelly, who are both incredibly experienced and able to deputise.

But he will want to get players back in their natural positions as he looks to continue to lead Albion up the table and away from danger.