West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan believes Stoke City's poor results after such a productive summer window may have been a key reason behind Alex Neil's departure, making this prediction to the Baggies' media team.
The Potters are currently managerless following the departure of Neil, with the club yet to decide who will be his successor.
Plenty of names have been linked with the top job at the bet365 Stadium - and they will have a big task on their hands with the club hovering dangerously above the relegation zone at this stage.
|
Championship Table (As it stands December 14th)
|
Team
|
P
|
GD
|
Pts
|
17
|
21
|
0
|
25
|
18
|
21
|
-2
|
23
|
19
|
21
|
-9
|
22
|
20
|
21
|
-7
|
21
|
21
|
21
|
-15
|
21
|
22
|
21
|
-11
|
20
|
23
|
21
|
-20
|
13
|
24
|
21
|
-23
|
13
The club has failed to thrive since its return to the Championship in 2018, spending big at first in their quest to seal a Premier League return but recording underwhelming league finishes in recent seasons.
During the most recent summer window, the Potters decided to rebuild their squad and that allowed them to freshen their squad up, something that was arguably needed.
But this rebuild has failed to pay dividends so far - and the Staffordshire outfit will be hoping Neil's successor will be able to do a much better job.
Carlos Corberan on Alex Neil's Stoke City departure
It was no surprise when fans turned on Neil during his final game against Sheffield Wednesday, with the ex-Norwich City boss failing to squeeze the best out of Stoke for much of his time at the club.
But it was the board's investment and the results that followed that could have been a key factor behind his dismissal.
That is Corberan's prediction, with the Albion boss saying: "When you analysed the market in which Stoke City worked in over the summer, they were very proactive and they invested a lot in their squad.
"That might be why they’ve changed their coach now, because they’re thinking that they’re not in the position they wanted to be with the investment that they made.
"So we need to prepare ourselves in the best way possible, knowing that there’s going to be some unpredictable behaviours that will happen during the game."
Alex Neil's Stoke City departure was inevitable
Corberan is probably right.
Stoke invested a decent amount in their squad during the summer window and would have been hoping for better results.
The board would have known that it was going to take a while for the Potters to be consistent after their rebuild.
|
Stoke City - 2023/24 Signings
|
Player Name
|
Signed From
|
Loan/Permanent
|
Wouter Burger
|
FC Basel
|
Permanent
|
Ryan Mmaee
|
Ferencvaros
|
Permanent
|
Joon-ho Bae
|
Daejeon Hana
|
Permanent
|
Ben Pearson
|
AFC Bournemouth
|
Permanent
|
Nikola Jojic
|
Mladost
|
Permanent
|
Andre Vidigal
|
Maritimo
|
Permanent
|
Daniel Johnson
|
Preston North End
|
Permanent
|
Enda Stevens
|
Sheffield United
|
Permanent
|
Michael Rose
|
Coventry City
|
Permanent
|
Wesley Moraes
|
Aston Villa
|
Permanent
|
Mehdi Leris
|
Sampdoria
|
Permanent
|
Lynden Gooch
|
Sunderland
|
Permanent
|
Junior Tchamadeu
|
Colchester United
|
Permanent
|
Sead Haksabanovic
|
Celtic
|
Loan
|
Ki-Jana Hoever
|
Wolves
|
Loan
|
Luke McNally
|
Burnley
|
Loan
|
Mark Travers
|
AFC Bournemouth
|
Loan
|
Chiquinho
|
Wolves
|
Loan
But he had around four months to get the Potters into a respectable place and he was unable to.
With this and the supporters turning, it's no real surprise that he was sacked. In fact, it was probably inevitable.