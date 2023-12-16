Highlights Stoke City's poor results after a productive summer window may have led to Alex Neil's departure, according to Carlos Corberan.

The club is currently managerless and hovering dangerously above the relegation zone.

They take on West Browmich Albion tomorrow.

West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan believes Stoke City's poor results after such a productive summer window may have been a key reason behind Alex Neil's departure, making this prediction to the Baggies' media team.

The Potters are currently managerless following the departure of Neil, with the club yet to decide who will be his successor.

Plenty of names have been linked with the top job at the bet365 Stadium - and they will have a big task on their hands with the club hovering dangerously above the relegation zone at this stage.

The club has failed to thrive since its return to the Championship in 2018, spending big at first in their quest to seal a Premier League return but recording underwhelming league finishes in recent seasons.

During the most recent summer window, the Potters decided to rebuild their squad and that allowed them to freshen their squad up, something that was arguably needed.

But this rebuild has failed to pay dividends so far - and the Staffordshire outfit will be hoping Neil's successor will be able to do a much better job.

Carlos Corberan on Alex Neil's Stoke City departure

It was no surprise when fans turned on Neil during his final game against Sheffield Wednesday, with the ex-Norwich City boss failing to squeeze the best out of Stoke for much of his time at the club.

But it was the board's investment and the results that followed that could have been a key factor behind his dismissal.

Related Jon Dahl Tomasson speaks out after he is linked with Stoke City managerial job Jon Dahl Tomasson has responded to talk he could become the next Stoke City boss.

That is Corberan's prediction, with the Albion boss saying: "When you analysed the market in which Stoke City worked in over the summer, they were very proactive and they invested a lot in their squad.

"That might be why they’ve changed their coach now, because they’re thinking that they’re not in the position they wanted to be with the investment that they made.

"So we need to prepare ourselves in the best way possible, knowing that there’s going to be some unpredictable behaviours that will happen during the game."

Alex Neil's Stoke City departure was inevitable

Corberan is probably right.

Stoke invested a decent amount in their squad during the summer window and would have been hoping for better results.

The board would have known that it was going to take a while for the Potters to be consistent after their rebuild.

Stoke City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Wouter Burger FC Basel Permanent Ryan Mmaee Ferencvaros Permanent Joon-ho Bae Daejeon Hana Permanent Ben Pearson AFC Bournemouth Permanent Nikola Jojic Mladost Permanent Andre Vidigal Maritimo Permanent Daniel Johnson Preston North End Permanent Enda Stevens Sheffield United Permanent Michael Rose Coventry City Permanent Wesley Moraes Aston Villa Permanent Mehdi Leris Sampdoria Permanent Lynden Gooch Sunderland Permanent Junior Tchamadeu Colchester United Permanent Sead Haksabanovic Celtic Loan Ki-Jana Hoever Wolves Loan Luke McNally Burnley Loan Mark Travers AFC Bournemouth Loan Chiquinho Wolves Loan

But he had around four months to get the Potters into a respectable place and he was unable to.

With this and the supporters turning, it's no real surprise that he was sacked. In fact, it was probably inevitable.