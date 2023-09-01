Highlights West Brom is set to sign Pipa, a versatile right-back, on loan from Ludogorets to strengthen their squad.

Pipa has previously played for Huddersfield Town and has experience in the Championship.

It is a sensible move for West Brom, providing useful cover in a position where they lack depth, and it is a low-risk signing as Pipa has been brought in on loan.

West Brom are set to complete the signing of right-back Pipa from Ludogorets as Carlos Corberan looks to strengthen his squad.

Who is Pipa?

The 25-year-old Spaniard is predominantly used at right-back, but he can play on the opposite flank if needed, and he is a name that some fans may recognise as he has spent time in England previously.

Pipa was with Huddersfield Town during Corberan’s time in charge of the Terriers, and he made over 50 appearances, with the majority coming during the 2020/21 campaign.

He has also featured for Olympiacos and Espanyol at different points in his career, with Pipa leaving the Greek giants to join current club Ludogorets earlier this year.

West Brom set to sign Pipa

And, it’s now been reported that a reunion is on the cards, as the Express & Star revealed Pipa has had a medical ahead of a loan move to Albion.

“Albion are in advanced talks to land Spanish right-back Pipa on loan from Bulgarian side Ludogorets. The full-back completed his medical in London today after jetting in from Bulgaria. Despite links to out-of-contract USA international Reggie Cannon, who was a possible option, there were never any approaches.

“He is set to fill the role Corberan desires as extra competition at right-back, where Albion only had Darnell Furlong as a recognised senior option. Pipa will become Albion's third and final signing of a tough summer window that has required no shortage in patience both from Corberan and supporters.”

Is this a good signing for West Brom?

The obvious positives to this move are that Corberan knows Pipa very well, so Albion fans will certainly trust the judgement of the Spaniard, who has done a fine job since his appointment.

Plus, Pipa knows all about the Championship from his time in Yorkshire, and he is providing useful cover in an area where the Baggies lack depth. When you add in that he has been brought in on loan, it’s a low-risk move to fill an important role.

But, it has to be noted that Pipa hasn’t played a lot of football recently, and he has struggled since leaving Huddersfield. Therefore, he may not be able to make an instant impact, and he will have a big task on his hands to get in the XI ahead of Furlong in the months to come.

Overall though, it’s a sensible bit of business from West Brom, and Pipa will back himself to get into Corberan’s XI over the coming months.

What next for West Brom?

As the update outlines, this is the final bit of transfer activity for West Brom, in what has been a hugely frustrating summer.

The off-field issues meant the supporters knew not to expect much, and the one positive is that they haven’t lost any key players towards the end of the window, which had been a fear after interest emerged in Brandon Thomas-Asante.

Corberan will no doubt be relieved the deadline is here, and he will then be focused on the football, with Albion back in action against Huddersfield at home on Saturday.