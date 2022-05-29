Carlos Corberan plays down major Huddersfield Town selection headache ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan is insistent that whoever he selects to lead the line in this afternoon’s play-off final with Nottingham Forest will be the right man.

Plenty of Corberan’s starting line-up at Wembley will pick itself, yet he’s got a significant call to make in attack.

Danny Ward has been the go-to striking option this season for Huddersfield, with the 30-year-old Town’s leading goalscorer with 14.

However, Rhodes has hit a decent run of form recently, scoring three goals in five games and playing a higher number of minutes as Ward overcomes a series of injuries.

Despite that potential headache of who should lead the line, Corberan is insistent that he has faith in whichever player he goes with.

“It’s not difficult because any striker I decide to play, I think is going to be the right one,” Corberan explained to Football League World at Town’s media day last week.

“I could say them both and tell you that I did the right thing.

“Both strikers arrive to the final at a good level.

“The level of Danny Ward has been high all season, especially in the first months of the competition. After his injury maybe that stopped a little bit.

“Then, in the moment Danny Ward was injured, we saw the best of Rhodes.”

Ward’s minor injury struggles have come later in this season, with Rhodes stepping in to score against Middlesbrough and Barnsley as Huddersfield cemented their place in the play-offs.

The 32-year-old then delivered in the semi-final second leg with Luton Town, scoring the winning goal in a 2-1 aggregate win, setting up this play-off final with Nottingham Forest.

Corberan continued: “Rhodes had an injury during the first-half of the season and he needed some time to adapt to the needs of the team. As soon as he talked about some habits and adapted to the needs of the team, I am watching a very, very interesting player who can help a lot within the team.

“Maybe when I analysed Rhodes at the start of the season I was watching strengths that were more related with his mobility in the box. But right now he’s a player that can help us in the box and also when he’s 40 metres from the box too, like he’s been doing in some of the games.

“I arrive at this situation with the feeling that both strikers, whichever one I decide – or if I play with both – is going to be the right decision.”

