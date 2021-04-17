Huddersfield Town will remain without Carel Eiting for the time being, with the Ajax loanee still adapting to training after a long-term knee injury.

Eiting received devastating news earlier in 2021, with a knee injury leaving him requiring surgery and potentially missing the remainder of the Championship season.

Luckily, the on-loan Ajax ace has managed to motor on with his recovery and is now back in training with Carlos Corberan’s squad.

However, whilst Corberan is able to call on another long-term absentee, Josh Koroma, this weekend against Nottingham Forest, he’s not in a position where he can do the same with Eiting.

The 23-year-old is going to need further time on the training pitches and, likely, minutes in the Huddersfield B Team.

Corberan revealed to yesterday’s press conference: “He’s a little bit behind (Josh) Koroma, we need to see how he prepares. We need to see the reaction of his knee as he looks to accommodate training.

“He continues working, but he’s not going to be available with the squad.”

Eiting had scored three goals and registered three assists in his 19 Championship appearances prior to his injury, contributing to a positive run of results during the first-half of the season.

At that point, he was thriving alongside Lewis O’Brien and Jonathan Hogg in a midfield three.

A lot has changed in the absence of Eiting, though, with Huddersfield winning just twice since his injury and slipping into relegation trouble.

Corberan’s side have their fate in their own hands right now, but are only five points clear of Rotherham United, who have a number of games in hand ahead of the run-in.

Huddersfield take on Forest this lunchtime, with Rotherham hosting Birmingham City tomorrow.

