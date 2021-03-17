Carlos Corberan piles praise on ‘positive surprise’ Fraizer Campbell and remains coy on his Huddersfield Town future

Huddersfield Town boss, Carlos Corberan, has heaped praise on Fraizer Campbell, insisting that it is a pleasure to work with a professional like the striker.

Campbell has been a mainstay in Corberan’s Huddersfield side this season, featuring 35 times in 36 Championship fixtures, missing out only once when he was an unused substitute in the 5-0 defeat at AFC Bournemouth.

Corberan was full of praise for the 33-year-old in this week’s press conference ahead of a midweek clash with Sheffield Wednesday, pointing to how responsive the striker is to his methods.

“To be working with him is a pleasure,” Corberan enthused. “He’s a player that’s very open when he’s working with you and he’s open to any kind of feedback.

“At the same time, he’s also a player that’s had a very good career. He’s had a career like this because he’s got the skills and the mentality.

“For me, to be working with him, it’s a pleasure.”

30 of Campbell’s appearances this season in the Championship have come in the starting line-up, with the experienced striker managing to juggle Corberan’s intense methods with an equally intense fixture list.

Corberan admitted some surprise with Campbell’s ability to deal with the schedule, continuing: “Before I arrived here I analysed him over the course of the last year. I remember that he was a hard working striker that liked to press, make the game uncomfortable for the defenders, but it is true that he didn’t manage to play this number of minutes in conditions like this year, in terms of the consecutive games.

“It was a positive surprise to see he could adapt to the new format of the league. Also, given his age, to not have any serious injuries is a high challenge.

“If you don’t have professional habits, you don’t play this number of games in a row.”

Campbell has scored seven goals and registered three assists this season, carrying a lot of Huddersfield’s goal threat since the injury to Josh Koroma back in December.

However, he’s out of contract in the summer and the club haven’t moved to trigger anything securing the striker’s service for 2021/22 yet.

When pushed by BBC Radio Leeds’ Jonathan Buchan on whether he would urge the board to tie Campbell down, Corberan remained coy, not putting pressure on those above him.

He joked: “They (Phil Hodgkinson and Leigh Bromby) only come to my door to say: ‘Carlos, we need to win in Sheffield because it is very important.'”

Huddersfield travel to Hillsborough to take on struggling Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday evening, looking for back-to-back wins on the road after Saturday’s success at QPR.

