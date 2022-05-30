Carlos Corberan pens message to Huddersfield Town supporters after play-off defeat

Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan has taken to Twitter to thank the club’s fans for the support that they illustrated during the 2021/22 campaign.

The Terriers would have been hoping to secure a place in the Premier League yesterday by beating Nottingham Forest in the Championship play-off final.

However, it was the Reds who emerged victorious in this particular showdown at Wembley Stadium.

Forest opened the scoring in the 43rd minute as James Garner’s cross was diverted into his own net by Levi Colwill.

Following the break, referee Jon Moss opted against awarding Huddersfield a penalty after Harry Toffolo went down in the area.

The Terriers then had another strong penalty claim rejected by Moss as Lewis O’Brien collided with Joe Worrall.

Unable to break down Forest during the closing stages of the game, Huddersfield will now need to prepare for another season in the Championship after missing out on promotion.

Reflecting on his side’s latest display, Corberan has admitted on Twitter that the Terriers gave their all against the Reds yesterday and praised his players for their performances throughout the campaign.

Corberan posted: “We tried until the end to achieve our dream, with the same effort and dignity we’ve shown all season.

“We gave our all to make our fans feel proud.

“Credit to our players for the incredible work throughout the season and to all of you for your amazing support.”

The Verdict

Having narrowly missed out on a place in the Premier League, it will be interesting to see how Huddersfield will cope in the Championship during the 2022/23 campaign.

The scale of the Terriers’ success in this upcoming season may depend on whether they are able to keep the nucleus of their squad intact this summer.

Huddersfield will also need to draft in some fresh faces as Colwill and Tino Anjorin are both set to return to Chelsea when their loan deals expire.

By nailing his transfer recruitment, there is no reason why Corberan cannot help Huddersfield get over the disappointment of losing in the play-offs by launching a push for automatic promotion later this year.