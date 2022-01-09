Carlos Corberan pays tribute to one Huddersfield Town man after Burnley win

Carlos Corberan was full of praise for forward Josh Koroma in his role in their 2-1 win over Premier League Burnley.

Koroma scored the equaliser as he got in behind Burnley’s defence to poke the ball home after good work from Sorba Thomas.

Whilst Corberan praised the whole side, he reserved praise for Koroma who has struggled for form this season following his return from a serious knee injury, with that goal just his third in 27 appearances across all competitions this season.

The former Leyton Orient forward has been out of the starting XI thanks to Duane Holmes’ form and scored his first since October against Burnley.

Speaking to The Examiner, Corberan praised the 23-year-old attacker for his role in their win: “I was watching a better Koroma today, a more aggressive player. That is what we always need to see from him.

“The key with him is to recover his aggressiveness because we know that he’s a player that in attack can use that to create chances against any opponent.”

The Verdict

It’s special praise for Koroma who has struggled this season. His form prior to his injury last season was elevating his reputation very quickly and he was establishing himself as a Championship forward to be feared.

It hasn’t quite been the same for Koroma this season as there have been a number of players who have struggled for form in this Huddersfield side despite them performing well in the league.

It will only be a matter of time before Koroma rediscovers his best form for the Terriers and if it comes this season, he could play a huge part in his side’s fight for a place in the top six.

Given how Huddersfield have performed so far this season, that could make for a rather exciting second half of the campaign for those of a Terriers persuasion.