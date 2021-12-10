Carlos Corberan outlines the ‘difficulty’ Huddersfield Town’s Sorba Thomas has to overcome

Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan has urged Sorba Thomas to overcome a dip in form to produce consistent levels of performance in the Sky Bet Championship.

Thomas was electric for Town in the opening two months of the season, earning a call-up into the Wales squad and then an international debut.

The 22-year-old struck his only goal of the season in Huddersfield’s 4-0 demolition of Reading in August, whilst he’s also notched up eight assists thanks to a combination of a lethal set-piece delivery and ability to cross from the right.

However, Thomas’ last goal involvement for Town came in October’s win over Millwall and his form across the last six Championship fixtures has dipped.

Corberan discussed his wide-man’s situation in this week’s press conference.

“Sorba Thomas has shown that he has the conditions to make an impact in the Championship,” Corberan stated. “The challenge, though, isn’t to have these conditions. The challenge is to have these conditions and be consistent.

“This is one challenge that every player that starts to play in one league needs to solve.”

Quiz: What club did Huddersfield Town sign each of these 29 players from?

1 of 29 Mipo Odubeko Arsenal Chelsea Tottenham West Ham United

Huddersfield swooped to bring Thomas in from Boreham Wood back in January 2021, with the Welshman bypassing two divisions to mix it in the Championship.

Corberan feels Thomas was playing with ‘self-demand’ and ‘self-confidence’ earlier in the season, two traits that his player needs to keep on top of to rediscover his peak levels.

He continued: “Thomas arrived last year having played in a totally different league. He was three or four levels below the level of the Championship. But he was a player that, during pre-season and the start of the season, was playing with a lot of self-confidence and a lot of self-demand.

“These are two points that, for me, every player needs to manage well. The key is the self-demand because your self-confidence is a consequence of your self-demand. The more that you demand of yourself and your skills, the more (self-confidence) you are going to have to make your skills work.

“As soon as you start to lose your self-demand – I’m not telling you that this is the case of Sorba – you can perform worse and impact your level of confidence. If you are very self-demanding, without confidence, it isn’t going to work either.

“Every new player, in a new league, needs to balance these points. In some points you think everything is working very well, but these things (dips in form) are not difficult for them to happen.

“When you are new and taking your first steps, everything is exciting and you can give your best. The challenge is to give this, be stable and consistent with your performance. It’s normal that Thomas is having these moments where we are watching him at a level he wasn’t at the beginning of the season.

“That’s because he doesn’t have the experience to show this level of stability. This is the challenge that he has, but any new player in any season in a new league is going to have it and going to suffer.”

There are other examples like Thomas running through Huddersfield’s squad, with Corberan outlining how Aaron Rowe and Lewis O’Brien have had to overcome similar hurdles in the past.

The head coach also feels that Mipo Odubeko, Josh Koroma and Scott High are young players in the same boat as Thomas right now.

He explained: “It was the same for Aaron Rowe last year, the same with Koroma this year because, last season, he only played three months.

“That’s the difference between the experienced players who have beaten this situation before and players like Mipo (Odubeko), Rowe, Koroma, Scott High and Sorba Thomas – they are young players that need to win this stability. It was the same for Lewis O’Brien two years ago.

“They have to be ready to break this difficulty because this is part of growing as a player.”