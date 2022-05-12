Huddersfield Town head coach, Carlos Corberan, has drilled home the importance of putting minutes into the legs of all his squad ahead of an intense play-off schedule that pitches his side up against Luton Town twice in the space of four days.

Corberan had the luxury of Town securing their place in the play-offs with two games to spare, wrapping up a top-six finish following their 2-1 win over Barnsley on April 22nd.

“One of the targets I wanted to have, which we have achieved, was to have every available player to have played at least one of the last five games,” Corberan explained to Football League World in this morning’s press conference.

Jamal Blackman, Scott High, Carel Eiting and Tino Anjorin are just some of those fringe players to feature prominently in the final two games of the regular season.

“It’s important to compete with minutes in the legs,” Corberan continued. “For me, when you have been playing, you will be ready to compete in the next games.

“We have 22 players that have been playing at least one of the last five games. It’s positive because now every player that’s going to play if the team needs them, or I think they are the best option, is ready.”

The ultimate Huddersfield Town end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 Which Premier League club is Levi Colwill on loan from? Arsenal Chelsea Tottenham West Ham

Kenilworth Road hosts the first leg of the play-off semi-final tomorrow night, before Luton visit Huddersfield on Monday evening.

Huddersfield’s squad pride themselves on their physicality and how they are fitter than most they come up against; a result of Corberan’s demands on them.

In the head-coach’s eyes, though, it will be the second leg that pushes that physicality and brings those fringe players into the tie.

He continued: “The fact that after we play the first game it’s just two days between the next game, it means that in the second game, the physical side of things is going to be more important than it is now in the first leg.

“Both teams have had six days to prepare for the game.

“It will be different because both teams play on the night with the travel for them and travel for us after the game. For me, in the second game, these details will be more decisive.”

Physically, Corberan expects Huddersfield to be ready for Luton’s test tomorrow night, although a late call will be made on Lewis O’Brien in training on Thursday as he looks to shake off an abdominal issue.

For Sorba Thomas and Matty Pearson, meanwhile, Friday will come too soon.

The decision to put minutes in the legs of High, Eiting and Anjorin in particular, then, could prove to be crucial for Huddersfield as they aim to overcome end-of-season knocks and a play-off campaign.