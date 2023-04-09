West Bromwich Albion head coach Carlos Corberan says he wants to stay at The Hawthorns for a long time amid growing concerns about the club's financial situation.

Corberan arrived at the club in October when he replaced Steve Bruce and he has done an outstanding job so far, winning 14 and drawing four of his 26 games in charge, taking the Baggies from the relegation zone and turning them into serious play-off contenders.

Albion's top six hopes are looking uncertain after a run of three games without a win, the latest of which was the 3-1 defeat to struggling Rotherham United at the New York Stadium on Good Friday.

It leaves the Baggies sitting 10th in the Championship table, five points from the play-off places with seven games remaining, although it is hugely commendable to be in that position given the situation Corberan inherited.

The Spaniard's work in the Midlands has not gone unnoticed and Corberan turned down a move to Premier League side Leeds United in February, instead signing a contract extension at The Hawthorns.

But Corberan has been working against a backdrop of financial issues at the club, with discontent increasing towards absent owner Guochuan Lai. The club owe millions in loans and a report in the Express & Star this week revealed that there is "a material uncertainty" over the future of the club if they cannot raise cash, with player sales and further loans likely to be needed.

What did Carlos Corberan say about his West Brom future?

Despite the increasing concerns, Corberan remained incredibly positive about the future at The Hawthorns, insisting that he is fully committed and wants to stay at the club for a long time to come.

"I want to spend a lot of time here and to put West Brom in a place where they deserve to be," Corberan told The Telegraph.

"Sometimes there are going to be challenging moments for every club, when the future can be more complicated or negative.

"I can only tell you so far that I have found a club that can give me everything I want, and the possibility to develop every idea that I have.

"I cannot tell you about any negative thing that we are having right now that can make me worry about the future of a big club like West Brom."

Will Carlos Corberan stay at West Brom?

Corberan's commitment is admirable and he has proven his loyalty to the club previously when he turned down a move to Leeds, which would surely have been tempting for him given his connections with the Whites.

But should Albion not be promoted and they are forced to sell their best players, you do have to question whether Corberan would remain at the club, particularly considering he left Huddersfield Town suddenly last July due to differences over the future vision for the club.

Promotion this season would give the club a much-needed financial boost, but the defeat to Rotherham was damaging for their top six ambitions. However, they do have some favourable fixtures in the coming weeks which represent a good opportunity to get their promotion push back on track.

As fears increase over the club's financial situation, Baggies fans will be hoping Corberan's loyalty remains to guide them through the turbulent times ahead.