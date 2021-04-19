Carlos Corberan outlines relegation prediction amid Huddersfield Town warning

Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan has warned the Terriers that they cannot afford to relax during the rest of the campaign and insisted 47 points will not be enough for survival.

The Terriers took a massive step towards safety on Saturday by picking up a crucial 2-0 win away at Nottingham Forest in what was an impressive away day display. That win has moved them onto 47 points and means they are currently sat eight points clear of the bottom three with four games remaining. Although Rotherham United still have another two games in hand.

It does seem like Corberan’s side are heading towards safety, but they had gone five matches in the league without a win before their triumph at the City Ground. Were they to suffer a similar run of form in their remaining games it could put them back into trouble. That would depend on what happens with Rotherham’s games in hand.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Corberan insisted that 47 points is not going to be enough to ensure their survival, so they need to try and put some more points on the board as quickly as possible. He also insisted that the win at Forest did not mean it was time for any of his players to be relaxing.

He said: “It is clear with 47 points that it is not going to be enough.

“We still have four games left and we will need more points, so our concentration will need to be the same as it was against Forest in the rest of our games.

“What brought us the win was more confidence in ourselves.

“We need to continue going the way we competed against Forest.

“Anytime to relax is going to be impossible for us because 47 points can’t be enough.

“We know getting points in the Championship is always a high challenge.

“We have tough opponents to play and we need to add a higher number of points as fast as possible.”

The verdict

You can understand why Corberan feels that he needs to keep his side motivated and still fighting for all the points they can get during their remaining games. Following the win at Forest, there might have been a feeling that pressure had been lifted and that they can start to relax a little bit and have a comfortable ending to the campaign.

However, Huddersfield’s form in the last few weeks leading up to their win at the City Ground means they are still vulnerable if Rotherham can make up some ground on them with their games in hand. The Terriers therefore as their manager suggests need to keep on picking up results and maybe one more win might well be enough to ensure they do survive.

It will be difficult for Rotherham to reach the 48-point mark, but it is not something that is impossible. So, until it is mathematically certain that they survive, Corberan needs to keep his players motivated and battling which it seems he is going to do.