Carlos Corberan outlines key factor in important West Brom January decisions

West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan has revealed that studying footage of the club’s loan players was a crucial factor in determining whether or not to re-call them to the club in January.

The Spaniard was appointed as Albion boss in late October, and with the Championship put on pause for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar just a few weeks later, he had plenty of time to study and analyse clips of his players.

“When I arrived here, and especially in the World Cup break, I had the opportunity to have a look at Mowatt, at Caleb Taylor, at Griffiths, at Kipre too,” Corberan explained via Express and Star.

“We always like to watch what they are doing and dependent on what I was watching I would make decision to (bring them back) here.

“To have Griffiths here is based in what I was watching from him in the previous club.

“The decision to keep Caleb Taylor at his club was based in what I was watching from him and with our squad too.

“The decision with Jamie was based in the same way, with what I watched, what he can offer here in the under-21s and to create in training, we train many times with the B team and that’s important to have, some different levels and ages of players too, to help everyone grow.

“Everything is based in what we analyse and watch.”

Re-calling Josh Griffiths to The Hawthorns isn’t looking a bad decision at all given Corberan felt the need to make a change inbetween the sticks last time out.

With Alex Palmer out injured, Josh Griffiths replaced David Button in the Albion line up to make his senior debut for the club.

The Verdict

With Carlos Corberan coming in mid-season, he obviously had no say on which players were loaned out back in the summer.

In that sense, it makes sense that he wanted to see how those on loan Baggies were doing and make a decision of his own on their future.

It would have been quite easy for him to just leave those players be for this season, so in some ways, it demonstrates the detail that the Spaniard goes into.

Of course, it also highlights just how much he likely studies footage, and the importance he places upon video.