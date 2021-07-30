Carlos Corberan opens up on Leeds United’s interest in Huddersfield Town talisman

Carlos Corberan is hopeful that Huddersfield Town will retain the service of Lewis O’Brien this summer, although he insisted he is unaware of reported Leeds United interest in the midfielder.

O’Brien, who has a year left on his contract at the John Smith’s Stadium, is said to be attracting admiring glances from Elland Road ahead of the new campaign.

Football Insider claim that the Whites have opened preliminary talks with Huddersfield over the midfielder, as Marcelo Bielsa looks to bolster his midfield ranks ahead of next season.

Although Huddersfield do have a one-year extension option in O’Brien’s contract, it remains to be seen whether a move across West Yorkshire is too attractive for the club and the player to turn down.

Speaking ahead of his side’s Carabao Cup fixture against Sheffield Wednesday this weekend, Corberan told his press conference that he is unsure about O’Brien’s future at Huddersfield.

He said: “If I am honest, I don’t know. I understand any club, especially a club that are in the Premier League, who are interested in O’Brien.

“For me, he’s a player that, with his age, performance and his mentality, I understand why different clubs are interested in a player like him.”

Quiz: What was the score the last time Huddersfield Town played at each of these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 What the score did Huddersfield record the last time they played a competitive match at The John Smith's Stadium? 1-1 draw 2-0 win 3-1 defeat 1-0 win

O’Brien has established himself as an important player for the Terriers over the last couple of seasons, making 81 first-team appearances since bursting onto the scene under Danny Cowley in 2019/20.

The 22-year-old was a key cog in Corberan’s midfield last season, scoring three goals and chipping in with as many assists in 42 Championship appearances.

“I think O’Brien represents the values of this club very well,” Corberan continued. “O’Brien has been an important player from the academy.

“He is one example of what we want to create from our academy: young players playing for this club and growing in the club, arriving to be important players for the first-team. I think he is one of the best examples I have found of that at the club.

“He’s a very important player for us and we will do our best to keep him in the team.”

The Verdict

It’s clear to see why Leeds want to sign O’Brien, but similarly, it’s clear to see why Huddersfield want to keep hold of him.

Corberan has taken inspiration from Bielsa, in that he likes his side to play with such tempo and energy particularly in midfield.

O’Brien not only brings a lot of energy to the team, but going forward he is capable of breaking lines and picking out a killer pass.

The club aren’t really in any rush to sell him just yet, but if they want to cash in for a premium, then now could be the time to do so.