West Bromwich Albion head coach Carlos Corberan has warned Coventry City, Sunderland and the other sides in the race for the Championship play-off places that the Baggies will keep fighting until the end.

Albion were beaten 2-0 by Sheffield United last night as the Blades confirmed their promotion back to the Premier League thanks to goals from Sander Berge and Anel Ahmedhodzic.

West Brom play-off chances

A win at Bramall Lane would have seen Corberan's side climb back into the top six but last night's defeat means they remain ninth - two points back from Sunderland in sixth and three behind fifth-placed Coventry.

Luton Town and Middlesbrough have booked their place in the play-offs already but with two games left to play, the Baggies are among the eight teams battling it out for the final two spots.

Carlos Corberan's West Brom warning

Albion's play-off hopes are now out of their hands and reliant on the sides above them slipping up.

But, speaking to Birmingham Live, Corberan has warned the other teams in the battle for the top six that his players will not give up.

He said: "I don't think they have any type of pressure right now, to be honest I think the difference between winning and losing against Sunderland is not high. It's one game we could've lost - like we did - or won.

"We were winning in the rest time (half-time) and have a big chance at the start of the second half and maybe we are talking about us managing the game very well.

"If I would be watching pressure then it would be players not performing or giving things - and this is not the case of what I'm watching. If we don't arrive (where we want to be) it will be because there is something we need to do more or something we need to correct, this is my work as a coach to do these things.

"I think until the end we are going to fight because this is what the club deserve, not only because we can fight for the play-offs, but that is a possibility that we have. We have two games left, six points still to play for, and I know that this group of players are going to give their best to add the maximum number of points."

West Brom remaining fixtures

Most of the sides in the top six race will have played by the time Albion kick-off against fellow play-off hopefuls Norwich City at The Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon.

They will hope to close the gap against the Canaries before travelling to face Swansea City, another side hoping to battle their way into the top six, on the final day.

Albion need Coventry or Sunderland to slip up to allow them to sneak into the play-offs but it's certainly good news that they're playing two of the teams also in the race.

While both Norwich and Swansea will be a tough test, the Baggies have the chance to take points off their direct rivals.