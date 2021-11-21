Carlos Corberan offers verdict on Huddersfield performance in win over West Brom

Carlos Corberan was full of praise for his Huddersfield side as they beat promotion chasers West Brom on Saturday.

It was a spirited display from the Terriers who needed to be in top form and worked tirelessly keep West Brom quiet throughout the game.

Corberan’s side took the lead in the sixth minute through Daniel Sinani who slid in for his third goal of the season. The home side looked the better of the two as they restricted West Brom to half chances across the 90 minutes.

It left Corberan praising the mentality of his players as he told club media: “We knew how tough the game would be. We wanted to change the dynamic after the last two results, especially playing here at home. We knew we’d have to work very hard today to achieve a result like that one.

“The idea was to be defensively very solid and use the space they gave to us because it was difficult to play short as they’re a very aggressive team. In a game like this, if you defend well then you will get chances on the counter-attack.”

The win – Huddersfield’s fourth in their last five at home – takes the Terriers to within one point of sixth spot, while third-placed Albion’s hopes of staying in touch with the top two were dented by a fourth straight defeat away from home.

Corberan’s side are next in action on Wednesday night, when they make the trip to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium to face QPR.

The Verdict

This result now means Huddersfield moved to the fringes of the top six and are now unbeaten at home since mid-September and this highlights the good work Corberan is doing at Huddersfield.

They don’t have the biggest budget but have rarely dropped out the top 10 this season and that’s credit to the players and coaching staff.

This result is a real marker against a side with aspirations of automatic promotion and Huddersfield more than matched them in this game.

With performances like this, Huddersfield could go a long way this season.