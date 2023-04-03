With West Brom chasing down a play-off place, their Championship clash with Millwall following the international break was always going to be a crucial one.

Indeed, Millwall were the side occupying sixth place and the final play-off spot heading into this past weekend, and a win over the Lions would have seen West Brom close the gap to them significantly.

Unfortunately, though, the Baggies were unable to get the victory, despite having the home advantage in the match.

Indeed, Corberan's side dominated the possession at the Hawthorns, but with just one shot on target, can't complain that they came away without the victory.

A further negative came late on, when midfielder Okay Yokuslu was substituted with an injury during the match.

What has Corberan said about Okay Yokuslu's injury?

Immediately after the match, Baggies boss Carlos Corberan spoke to the media and explained what he knew about the midfielder's injury.

Unfortunately he could not reveal much, nor did it sound incredibly positive, which is not what Albion supporters will want to hear.

Indeed, he told the media, via Express and Star, when questioned if he knew the extent of Yokuslu's injury: "I don't know yet, it is very strange to see Okay asking for the change."

Corberan also confirmed that it was Yokuslu that asked to come off.

"Yes (he requested the change)," the Baggies boss replied when asked the above question.

"He tried (to continue), but he couldn't."

How much of a loss would Yokuslu be?

You would have to say it would be a big loss for West Brom were Yokuslu to be out for any length of time.

The Turkish international has featured in 34 of the club's Championship fixtures this season and with the club in a play-off chase, they will not want to lose him at all.

With two games coming up on Good Friday and Easter Monday, even missing those could have a huge impact on West Brom's fortunes.

We will simply have to wait and hear for further updates on the 29-year-old's fitness as the week progresses.

Can West Brom achieve a play-off place?

I do think that West Brom still have a good chance at finishing in the play-off places.

The key thing is their game in hand over Milwall in fifth, for me, who they are five points behind.

If the Baggies win that game in hand, they will be just two points behind the Lions, and at that point, it is well and truly game on.

Losing Yokuslu for any of their remaining matches could be a big blow, though, so the club and their supporters will be hoping for good news on that front in the coming days.