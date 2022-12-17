Carlos Corberan offers injury update on West Brom 26-year-old

Kean Bryan has made just three senior appearances for West Bromwich Albion since signing for the club as a free agent in September 2021.

The 26-year-old defender will re-enter some fierce competition for places in the Albion backline, and will need to hit the ground running with his contract up at The Hawthorns at the end of the season.

Carlos Corberan’s tactical flexibility arguably increases the value of a player like Bryan who is able to step into a number of defensive roles with equal effectiveness.

Corberan explained the situation regarding the 26-year-old’s recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury when he spoke to BirminghamLive.

He said: “He is one player that unfortunately, the fact that he was a long time with a previous injury, sometimes complicated his level of consistency in the comeback to training.

“So he suffered, he was maybe pushing himself more than he should have done.

“We were trying to manage, but when a player is coming back from a long term injury they try to come back like this and train because they want to do this.

“So he suffered a small leg injury that has stopped him again and it’s a pity because from when I’m working with him I only have positive words of his character, mentality and especially the mentality and human value that he has.

“Yes, I think weeks, maybe four weeks or something.”

Character is certainly tested by long term injuries, and therefore it is reassuring to hear Corberan speak of Bryan’s strength of it during this dragged out period.

The Verdict

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-West Brom players ever played for a Yorkshire based team?

1 of 25 Ben Foster Yes No

West Brom do already have five fairly capable centre backs at the club already, but some are ageing considerably and for that reason Bryan would stand a good chance of earning a new contract if he is able to prove fitness and durability at second tier level by the end of the campaign.

The absence of a pre-season in the summer of 2021 may have worked against Bryan and made him more prone to picking up injuries since.

The Baggies retain an outside chance of mounting a play-off push this season, and given the wonders that Corberan worked at Huddersfield Town last season, and the arguably much improved squad at his disposal now, it is hard to write them off just yet.