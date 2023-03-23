West Bromwich Albion head coach Carlos Corberan has offered hope to the Championship club's out-of-contract players - insisting that he will hold talks with them before the end of the season and claiming that "one game can change many things".

Baggies captain Jake Livermore, long-term absentee Kean Bryan, experienced defender Erik Pieters, and attacker Tom Rogic are all nearing the end of their contracts at The Hawthorns while young players Mo Faal, Jamie Andrews, Quevin Castro, and Rico Richards find themselves in the same position.

Pieters is the only senior player of the four that has featured regularly since Corberan took charge but the 34-year-old left-back has often been used in central defence so the Spaniard could look to draft in a replacement in the summer window.

Speaking to the Express & Star, Corberan revealed he planned to hold talks with those players about their future and offered them hope that one opportunity may be all they need to force their way into his future plans.

“We will find the moment," he said. "I don’t know if during the international break or in the last two weeks of the season.

“It’s true in football one game can change many things, you always need to give enough of a gap to see in which direction you want to move.

“We will have enough time to think, I don’t know in the international break or after, because now of course the main target is the competition.

“There are still games in front of us that are going to make a better evaluation of the needs of the club.”

Albion will hope to battle back into the top six when the Championship gets back underway after the international break.

Corberan's side are five points back from the play-off places, though they have a game in hand over most of the teams above them.

Their first chance to cut that gap will come against fellow top six hopefuls Millwall on Saturday 1st January.

The Verdict

It seems Corberan is keeping an open mind when it comes to the out-of-contract players at West Brom.

He feels that one game can change things in football but you do feel like both Bryan and Livermore are set to depart this summer.

The former has barely featured for the Baggies since joining due to injury while the latter's lengthy tenure looks set to end, with the experienced midfielder not playing once under the Spaniard.

Pieters and Rogic, as well as the four young players, are the ones that seem the most likely to get an extension.