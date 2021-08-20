Carlos Corberan offers fresh Lewis O’Brien update amid Leeds United & Huddersfield Town saga

Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan has insisted that Lewis O’Brien continues to be part of his plans despite ongoing links to Leeds United.

Leeds are big admirers of O’Brien, with Marcelo Bielsa eager to add him to deepen his options in the centre of midfield at Elland Road.

However, there is yet to be a deal struck between Leeds and Huddersfield, who are yet to agree on a valuation of the 22-year-old.

Meanwhile, Corberan has welcomed O’Brien back into his starting line-up in the last week, with the midfielder getting through 70 minutes in Tuesday night’s 1-0 win over Preston North End.

Despite ongoing speculation, Corberan has revealed that the focus with O’Brien is on getting him to influence the Huddersfield team.

Corberan told the media: “Lewis O’Brien continues as one of our players. I continue to be very focused on working with him and making him a big help in the team, like he was the other day.”

That win over Preston on Tuesday was Huddersfield’s first of the season, offering the perfect reaction to a 5-1 defeat at the hands of Fulham.

Tomorrow, Huddersfield travel to South Yorkshire to take on Sheffield United.

The Verdict

Leeds are really stalling on a deal for O’Brien and your gut feeling is that if the deal was going to be done, it would be done already.

For Huddersfield, they feel relaxed about the situation. If O’Brien goes, they will get a decent fee. If he stays, they’ve got a great player on their hands.

Corberan will wish for the latter. His midfield looks better with the 22-year-old bombing betweens both boxes and performances will improve with him in there.

