Carlos Corberan offers explanation into Huddersfield selection decision regarding 22-year-old

Carlos Corberan revealed that Josh Koroma was dropped for Huddersfield Town’s away trip to Swansea City yesterday because he had been underperforming in previous matches.

The 22-year-old was a surprise omission from the Terriers line-up at the Liberty Stadium, with Sorba Thomas preferred in a more advanced role in Koroma’s place instead of at wing-back.

That tactical alteration didn’t work out though and Koroma was brought on in the 60th minute for Ollie Turton, but he was unable to help his side take any points back to Yorkshire.

Koroma has scored twice this season after returning from a destabilising hamstring injury that took him four months to recover from, and he managed to get back for the club’s final four matches of the 2020-21 campaign.

He tried to make things happen yesterday by attempting three dribbles and one shot (per Wyscout), but it didn’t happen for him as his side went home empty-handed, and Corberan post-match explained why Koroma was left out in the first place.

“It was my decision to play today with Sorba Thomas (instead of Koroma),” the Spaniard said, via YorkshireLive.

“It was just because I was watching that the level of Josh Koroma was not the level I expect of him and I was expecting that the impact of Sorba Thomas as a winger would be better that the impact there was today in the game.”

The Verdict

It seems as though Corberan was not happy with Koroma’s contributions against Nottingham Forest at home, where he was hooked after 59 minutes.

Koroma is an exciting player on his day and showed against Blackpool that he is one of the team’s bigger goal threats, however he does lack consistency.

Most wingers do in the Championship and consistency is the main reason why they’re not in the Premier League, and it’s something the ex-Leyton Orient man needs to work on clearly.

The Terriers lacked a cutting edge throughout the match yesterday though and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Koroma take his place back in the starting line-up in midweek as they face Blackburn Rovers.