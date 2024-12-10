Carlos Corberan has name-dropped Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone in a message to West Bromwich Albion supporters ahead of the team’s clash against Coventry City on Wednesday night.

The Baggies have tumbled out of the play-off places with their recent form, winning just one of their last 13 games, drawing 11, and losing the other one.

Pressure is building on the Spaniard to turn things around, with the significant number of draws in the last couple of months really holding the team back.

Albion earned a top-six finish last season before losing in the play-offs and are aiming to compete again for promotion to the Premier League this year.

Carlos Corberan issues message to West Brom supporters

Corberan has claimed that he needs everything from the supporters ahead of Wednesday’s meeting at the Hawthorns against the Sky Blues.

He has name-dropped the backing Simeone’s Atletico Madrid receive from their home crowd as an example of why it’s so important to have the fans on their side in games.

"If they knew how much it helps when we hear them, it has a clear influence,” said Corberan, via Joe Chapman on Twitter.

“We cannot ask the people if we don't mobilise them first.

“The responsibility is on us.

"Simeone asks for more than any manager in the world. Why? He knows there is impact."

West Brom league position

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of December 10th) Team P GD Pts 7 Watford 18 +2 30 8 West Brom 19 +7 29 9 Sheffield Wednesday 19 -5 26 10 Norwich City 19 +5 25 11 Millwall 18 +4 25 12 Bristol City 19 0 25

West Brom have dropped to eighth in the Championship table with their recent poor form.

The Baggies initially emerged as a potential contender for a top-two spot in the early stages of the season, but have been unable to maintain that.

Their last victory came away against Hull City on 10 November, with their most recent home win being a 1-0 result to Plymouth Argyle in September.

Corberan’s side will take on Coventry on Wednesday night at the Hawthorns in an 8pm kick-off.

West Brom have to get back to winning ways

It is obscene for any team to draw 10 of their last 11 games in a league campaign, but especially for one with Premier League ambitions, such as West Brom.

Corberan has received some flak for this run of form, and looking to the fans for greater support can be a difficult balancing act.

West Brom will need to perform better in order to get the supporters in full voice, as many will be frustrated with how their season is derailing.

There is still time to turn things around, but there is no doubt that another draw on Wednesday night will be met with a negative reaction from the home crowd.