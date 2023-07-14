West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan has name-checked Real Madrid in his assessment of the Baggies' slow start to the summer transfer window.

Albion are one of just three Championship clubs, alongside Leeds United and Huddersfield Town, that have not yet made a signing ahead of the 2023/24 campaign but Corberan has insisted that hard work is going on behind the scenes.

West Brom summer transfers

The Spanish coach will have been hoping to be backed in his first summer at The Hawthorns but financial constraints caused by ongoing uncertainty concerning the club's ownership have meant his hands have been tied.

West Brom have already cashed in on defender Dara O'Shea, who moved to Burnley for a multi-million-pound fee, and there have been suggestions that there could be more sales to come.

Carlos Corberan's transfer claim

Speaking to the Express&Star, Corberan addressed the transfer state of play at the West Midlands club and name-checked Real Madrid as an example that all teams can struggle in the market.

Asked whether he was worried about other Championship clubs having a head start on the Baggies, he said: “Worry is not a positive or negative word, of course we have a vision and a plan. I would like to afford this vision and plan.

“But still we are far (away), there is work to be done, we have work to be done in front of us. I would be worried if the work to be done is not possible to be done – I don’t have this feeling right now. I have the feeling of the challenge because I know the market, I have been in this situation in my life before, to know the process and timings, how it works, the frustration appears more when you can’t get a player you wanted.”

The West Brom coach added: “We are humans, when you see someone who can switch perfect to our place, but the decision is not to come, it will be hard. I think for Real Madrid in the last year with (Kylian) Mbappe they have this feeling!

“That is Real Madrid, imagine to the others! Not every player we want we can get, but for me it’s important to have a vision and have our work. Ian and Mark are working very, very hard to help the club.

“Our resources are different but we want to be competitive, always. We want West Bromwich to be the club it needs to be with the new scenario we have.

“I cannot tell you I’m worried – I am focused and committed.”

West Brom are at St George's, the England training ground, for their pre-season camp and will ramp up their preparations for the new campaign with a friendly against Shrewsbury Town this weekend.

Not knowing the final makeup of his squad is hardly ideal for Corberan but he is accepting that sometimes it's better to be patient in the transfer window.

He said: “Every single coach in the world prefers to have the players for the most amount of time in pre-season that they can have because then you can create a togetherness.

“With all the ideas I’m working on now, I prefer to give these ideas to the squad which I’m going to work with in the year, and not to give these ideas to just a part of the squad.

“It’s more useful to have the squad that we are going to have, right now, but unfortunately you need to adapt to the possibilities and moments of the market. Right now, some of the players that are currently working with me aren’t going to be working with me, and some players who are not working with me will be working with us.

“The best thing is, from the first day, to have the squad you are going to have. The further you move from this, the worse for the coach. At the same time, I don’t think it makes sense that, just because you want the player quickly, you bring the wrong type of player to the club.”