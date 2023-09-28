Highlights West Bromwich Albion's midfield battle is a crucial aspect of their upcoming match against Preston North End.

West Bromwich Albion will look to win the battle of the midfield as they take on unbeaten Preston North End at Deepdale.

The Baggies have had a mixed bag to kickstart their third consecutive season in the Championship and first full campaign under Carlos Corberán.

An opening weekend defeat to Blackburn Rovers signalled the resumption of Albion's poor away form while things looked much brighter in subsequent home wins against Swansea City and Middlesbrough.

A defeat at the hands of strugglers Huddersfield Town, however, has spelled the beginning of a four-game winless run with three consecutive draws against Bristol City, Watford, and Millwall.

While West Brom managed to secure their first two clean sheets of the campaign in that run, it has left them 13th in the Championship with 10 points from eight outings - with concerns about what they can achieve this term.

With striker injury woes and defensive deficiencies taking centre stage, the underrated dilemma of the central midfield battle is something that must be considered going forward with the Jayson Molumby-Okay Yokuşlu partnership not producing the same calibre of consistent performances.

An arguably player-of-the-match performance from Alex Mowatt against Millwall, meanwhile, drew huge praise and has presented Corberán with another selection headache.

What has Carlos Corberán said about Alex Mowatt?

Summer recruitment meant a new central midfielder fell down the priority list for the Baggies while former Fulham midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah remains at the club despite summer interest.

Mowatt, however, could be the man to stake his claim in the starting XI amid a busy period of fixtures with the head coach believing he is ready to show what he can do for the first team.

Speaking to Birmingham Live, he said: "Mowatt is a special guy.

"He works very hard and is never affected by the fact you select him or don't select him. The last year in the loan, he didn't play for a long period and, when the team needed him, he helped them to make the play-offs. This year, with us, he has been working a lot and he deserves every minute I give to him.

"...if you create a team to attack, he'll show that he is one of the best midfielders in the Championship."

What will Alex Mowatt bring to the West Brom XI?

While it would be reactionary and unwise to come to such conclusion after one performance, the signs are certainly cause for debate as to why starting minutes have been so few and far between for the former Leeds United man in the past two seasons.

The 28-year-old spent the entirety of last season on loan with Middlesbrough, starting just 11 Championship games, many of which coming in Boro's final play-off run-in in what was a somewhat underwhelming move on Teesside.

A start last time out, meanwhile, happened to be his first in the league so far this campaign and he turned in a notable performance in front of The Hawthorns faithful.

Mowatt demonstrated his composure in the heart of the midfield with Albion dominating the match in the way of chances while not being afraid to do the dirty work to go along with it - winning all five ground duels, two aerial duels, two clearances, an interception and four tackles in a full 90-minute performance (Sofascore).

Past performances have also demonstrated his love for a world-class strike too, audacious efforts against Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City in his debut campaign resulting in the player having his own goal of the season competition.

At the very least, it presents Molumby and Yokuşlu an opportunity to rest. A long season still remains with the Baggies requiring all hands on deck to keep a hopeful play-off push alive amid the behind-the-scenes chaos.

Mowatt has earned his chance to start against North End and could just be the player that helps the West Brom end their unbeaten run.