Carlos Corberan must recognise his own mistakes to help get West Brom back on track against Middlesbrough: Opinion

Carlos Corberan has transformed West Brom since his appointment, with the side now in the mix for promotion when he inherited a group that were in the relegation zone.

Therefore, fans were rightly delighted when the Spaniard signed a new contract amid interest from Leeds United and it means Albion can plan for a bright future under the boss.

The work he has done is all the more impressive when you take into consideration the off-field issues that impact the Baggies, as owner Guochuan Lai comes in for fierce criticism.

Despite all that, it doesn’t mean Corberan doesn’t make mistakes and for the first time under his guidance, you can argue that he’s got things wrong in recent weeks – with his use of January recruits Nathaniel Chalobah and Marc Albrighton.

Firstly, you have to say both are good signings and they should help Albion over the course of the season. However, it’s baffling that both had managed to force their way into the XI so quickly.

The Baggies had been flying under Corberan before the pair arrived, so it’s not like they needed changes, with the expectation that the new recruits would beef up the squad and gradually force their way in.

In fairness, Albrighton enjoyed a fine debut in the win over Coventry but he has declined significantly since.

Meanwhile, Chalobah has started the last two games and failed to play more than 51 minutes, which tells it’s own story.

The big weekend West Brom quiz – Can you score 16/16?

1 of 16 What year were the club founded? 1875 1878 1885 1888

Bringing in the former Fulham man to partner Okay Yokuslu seemed particularly harsh, as Jayson Molumby has done well this season and whilst he has some limitations on the ball, his energy and intensity is key to Albion making it uncomfortable for their opponents.

With that in mind, it was quite telling that Corberan made the decision to take off Chalobah and Albrighton after a dismal first half at Watford last time out.

In truth, he could’ve subbed most out on the pitch but that double switch felt as though it was an admission from the boss that that he had got things wrong.

He will have been delighted with the response, as Albion pushed the Hornets all the way and they were the superior side after the break.

Next up, high flying Middlesbrough are in town and after a run of one win in five, it feels like it could be a pivotal fixture for Albion as they look to close that gap to the top six.

So, it promises to be a stern test and you would expect that Corberan reverts back to the players that had served him so well, meaning the January recruits will have to start on the bench this weekend.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.