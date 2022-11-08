Carlos Corberan must give West Brom talent a chance to impress against Stoke this weekend following Grant injury: Opinion

West Bromwich Albion look to be finally moving in the right direction following the appointment of Carlos Corberan as their new head coach, with Steve Bruce firmly consigned to the history books.

The Spaniard on paper looked to have a tough job on his hands with the Baggies languishing in the Championship relegation zone upon his appointment – a far cry from where most pre-season predictions would have had them – and their defeat against Sheffield United over a week ago, coupled with other results, sent them right to the bottom of the pack.

Two 1-0 victories in a row though – against Blackpool at home and then away at QPR – makes things look slightly better now, and whilst they still may be in the bottom three as of now, the fact that their expected goals tally has been up near the top of the division all season means it is only little tweaks that will be needed to get them up the table.

Perhaps one of the reasons why the Baggies have been struggling to put the ball in the back of the net is the wastefulness of Karlan Grant.

West Brom’s record signing for £15 million in 2020 has scored just three times in 17 Championship outings in the 2022-23 season and is not exactly well-liked by sections of the fanbase due to his perceived effort levels.

There is now a chance though to see a West Brom side without Grant, just like there was against QPR, as an ankle injury has ruled the forward out until the Championship returns in December following the FIFA World Cup break.

Matt Phillips started up-front against the Hoops despite Brandon Thomas-Asante being on the bench, and with Daryl Dike being eased back to fitness following a thigh injury, surely the time has come to give explosive youth striker Reyes Cleary another chance.

West Brom have had some talented youngsters come through their academy, but Cleary could be the most exciting one that is yet to stamp his mark on the first-team squad.

The striker had a fantastic record for Albion last season, scoring 18 goals in 14 under-18 Premier League matches and when it came to the step up to the under-23’s, Cleary was just as effective, netting seven times in 15 outings and his form led to a senior debut in the FA Cup in January of this year.

Clubs all across Europe were said to be sniffing around his signature, and when he turned down a professional contract at The Hawthorns in May, that looked to be a sign that Cleary’s next move would be to a super-power.

A u-turn came around in August though as two-year contract was penned by Cleary, and he’s continued where he left off with currently 11 goals to his name in the Premier League 2 competition from just seven matches played – the majority of those from the left flank.

With under-21’s manager Richard Beale in charge following Bruce’s sacking on a temporary basis, Cleary was brought off the bench twice against Reading and Bristol City, but since Corberan’s first match as head coach he hasn’t been in the 18-man squad at all.

That should change though on Saturday afternoon when Stoke City make their trip to the Midlands – there is a need for another striker in the squad and if Dike isn’t ready yet to feature, then Cleary needs to be in the squad and play at least a part from the bench.