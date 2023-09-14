Highlights Jeremy Sarmiento has shown glimpses of his talent for West Brom and could become a big player for the club this season.

Carlos Corberan should consider giving Sarmiento more opportunities, even if it means dropping Jed Wallace who hasn't been at his best.

West Brom need to improve after a mixed start to the season and bringing in Sarmiento could offer a new dimension in the final third.

West Brom are back in action at Bristol City this weekend, and it could be the perfect opportunity for Jeremy Sarmiento to be handed his first start for the club.

Jeremy Sarmiento is ready for more game time

Given Brighton’s ability to develop players, there was a lot of excitement at The Hawthorns when Albion finalised a loan deal for the attacker.

After all, this is a player who has already featured for the Seagulls in the Premier League, and he has won 13 caps for Ecuador, even though he is only 21.

Since then, Sarmiento has shown flashes of his undoubted talent for the Baggies, which includes scoring in the win over Middlesbrough.

It’s not just the goal though, as the youngster has shown he is a player who can make a difference. Sarmiento plays with a fearless attitude, looking to take on his man, he has excellent technique, and he has an eye for a pass.

Even in such a short sample size, it looks clear that the loanee could become a big player for West Brom this season.

Carlos Corberan needs to make big decision

Therefore, Carlos Corberan must be ready to give more opportunities to Sarmiento, even if that means dropping Jed Wallace.

The former Millwall man was arguably Albion’s best player last season, and there’s no doubting that he is someone who can contribute at this level. At his best, he is certainly one of the standout wingers in the league.

However, Wallace hasn’t reached those heights in the early part of the campaign.

A return of no goals and one assist, which came on the opening day, is not good enough for an attacking player, particularly when someone like Sarmiento is ready to step in.

Dropping the 29-year-old wouldn’t be an easy call, as not only is Wallace a senior player, but he was also handed the captaincy this summer. Clearly, he is a positive influence in the dressing room, and a hugely respected figure with his teammates.

But, no player should be guaranteed a place in the XI, and the fact Corberan has regularly subbed Wallace, including at 1-1 in the 65th minute against Huddersfield last time out, suggests he knows his skipper is not at his best.

West Brom need to improve after mixed start

The loss to the Terriers last time out was a real blow for Corberan, as it had been a good start for his side up until that point.

That performance will have raised alarm bells though, with the lack of cutting edge arguably the biggest concern.

So, the boss needs to make changes for the trip to Ashton Gate, and bringing in Sarmiento for Wallace could offer a new dimension in the final third. It will also send a message that standards need to be at a high level if you want to remain in the team.

There’s no doubt that Wallace will return to his best in the coming months, but in the meantime it should be Sarmiento’s time to shine.

Having such quality options on the bench, with Grady Diangana another who could be handed a start on Saturday, is a real positive for Corberan, and it’s time to shuffle the pack as West Brom try to get their season going.