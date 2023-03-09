Carlos Corberan must avoid falling into these 2 traps at West Brom this month

West Bromwich Albion took full advantage of their game in-hand this week to close the gap on the Championship play-off spots with a 1-0 victory over Wigan Athletic at The Hawthorns.

It wasn’t comfortable by any stretch of the imagination, but having been downed by Hull City last Friday, a reaction was needed from Carlos Corberan’s men against the struggling Latics.

Their goal may have come somewhat fortuitously through Daryl Dike when a ball took a lucky bounce off the crossbar into his path, but wins come in all shapes and sizes, and it is one that moved the Midlands outfit up to ninth spot in the table and just four points behind Norwich in sixth.

Corberan has two more matches to contest before the international break arrives and then we are into the April fixtures – let’s look at two traps that the Spaniard cannot afford to fall into with six points on the table in the next 10 days.

Changing a winning team

When it comes to his current line-up, Corberan hasn’t got that much to work with due to injuries, with two young forwards on the bench for their victory over Wigan, but he should try and stick to the same starting 11 as much as possible.

Even though they were defeated at Hull, no changes were made when the Latics came to town and it paid off, but you could say the likes of Adam Reach and Taylor Gardner-Hickman were never going to have a chance of coming in anyway.

It is more when injured players start to recover that Corberan shouldn’t think about tinkering – the likes of Alex Palmer and Brandon Thomas-Asante should be back soon but the faith should be kept in the 11 that have played in the last two matches for now.

Underestimating the opposition

West Brom’s final two matches in March consist of the visit of struggling Huddersfield Town to The Hawthorns and then a trip to South Wales will be made to face another side who are at the wrong end of the table in Cardiff City.

On paper, West Brom have stronger sides than both, but that does not mean that the three points should be easy to claim.

We are in the business end of the season now and for the most part, teams in the relegation battle will start to get their act together and perform a bit better.

Therefore, Corberan cannot afford to rest on his laurels and look past the Terriers and Bluebirds – not that you’d assume he will do that anyway – because both sides will put up a fight against his injury-hit squad.