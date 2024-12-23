West Bromwich Albion boss Carlos Corberan has posted on social media to thank the fans for their support throughout 2024.

It has been a fairly solid 2024 for the Baggies thus far, with the club able to reach the the Championship play-off semi-final.

Unfortunately, they fell short in the end, losing against eventual play-off winners Southampton in the last four. But they should have been proud of their top-six finish, considering they struggled under Steve Bruce not that long ago.

They have also been able to put points on the board during the 2024/25 campaign.

Starting the season very strongly, they then went on a winless run that lasted eight league games, drawing six of these matches but missing out on some important points.

They would have been particularly gutted to have conceded in stoppage time against Oxford United in October because those two dropped points could end up being important at the end of this season.

Albion can't afford to look back though and they secured an excellent win against Bristol City on Sunday afternoon, with Mikey Johnston scoring a brace.

Those three points will give the Baggies plenty of confidence heading into their Boxing Day tie at Derby County, before they travel to current league leaders Sheffield United.

Currently, in a decent position, West Brom will want to end 2024 with two positive results.

Championship table (6th-8th) Team P GD Pts 6 Middlesbrough 22 10 35 7 West Bromwich Albion 22 10 35 8 Watford 21 2 34 (Table correct as of December 23rd, 2024)

Carlos Corberan issues thank you message to West Brom supporters

Corberan, who is appreciated by many Albion fans, took his chance to appreciate those who follow his team.

He posted on X: "I am pleased we were able to earn a win in our final home game of the year.

"Thank you for your support today at The Hawthorns and throughout 2024 @WBA"

West Brom should target another play-off finish

The Baggies will be keen to build on their progress from last season.

Not finishing in the top six would be seen by some as a step backwards, even though the league remains extremely competitive this year.

The fact Corberan has experience of finishing in play-offs with two different teams should help him once again this season - but how much it will help is unclear.

Albion fans will be desperate to see their team progress under new ownership - and they have a good chance of doing that with Corberan - whether it's this season or in the longer term.

It will be interesting to see what unfolds in the coming months.