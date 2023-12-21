Highlights Carlos Corberan acknowledges that West Brom's financial difficulties are posing a challenge to his management of the team.

The club's owner is looking to sell, with a £50 million asking price, and a preferred bidder is expected to be named soon.

Despite the off-field issues, Corberan has successfully led the team to a play-off place in the Championship and a top-six finish is now a realistic target.

The Baggies are currently up for sale, with owner Guochuan Lai looking to offload the club as quickly as possible.

It has been reported that a £50 million asking price has been placed on the purchase of the Midlands outfit, with a number of interested suitors stepping forward.

It was claimed that Lai is close to naming a preferred bidder which would allow exclusive talks over an agreement.

It has been hoped that an agreement could be reached by the end of 2023, but time is quickly running out on that possibility.

Corberan makes West Brom ownership admission

Corberan has opened up on how the situation behind the scenes has impacted the team.

The Spaniard believes that he cannot use the difficulties as an excuse for any poor results, but admitted they do pose a challenge to his coaching of the team.

“There are no excuses not to be fully focused,” said Corberan, via West Brom News.

“We have all the things we need.

“The financial situation at the club is a challenge. It’s something we’ve said since the summer and it doesn’t change – it’s exactly the same.

“It’s a challenging year for West Bromwich.”

West Brom had a quiet summer transfer window earlier this year, as financial difficulties meant they were unable to spend money to improve the first team squad.

Free agents and loan deals were targeted, with Jeremy Sarmiento, Josh Maja and Pipa all signed.

Club captain Dara O’Shea was sold for £7 million in a deal with Burnley, despite the centre-back holding an £8 million release clause.

West Brom league position

West Brom are aiming to fight for promotion to the Premier League regardless of their current off-field issues.

Corberan has earned a lot of praise for the work he has done since taking charge of the club just over a year ago.

The former Huddersfield Town boss led the team to a ninth place finish last season, with the club now occupying a play-off place.

The Baggies are fifth in the Championship table, three points clear of the chasing pack outside of the top six.

Next up for the Midlands club is a clash away to promotion rivals Middlesbrough on 23 December, with six points separating the sides going into the game.

An important 2024 for West Brom

Corberan has done extremely well with West Brom over the last year when you consider the off-field issues he has dealt with.

Losing O’Shea was a big blow, as he had been an important part of the team prior to his departure.

The lack of investment in the team meant Corberan was working with much the same squad as last season, while rivals were able to strengthen.

Despite that, he has been able to get the team performing well even with injury issues and a top six finish now looks a realistic target amid a possible takeover.