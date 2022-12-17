Carlos Corberan makes West Brom claim as Championship rise continues

Carlos Corberan has insisted that West Brom still needs to find big improvements in order for the team to maintain its current momentum.

The Spaniard has overseen a very positive start to life at the Hawthorns, having won four of his five games in charge of the Baggies.

An initial defeat to Sheffield United has been followed by four victories on the bounce, which has lifted Albion up to 17th in the Championship table ahead of this weekend’s full slate of fixtures.

West Brom are continuing to rise the table after a risible start to the campaign that left them in the relegation zone under Steve Bruce.

But the new manager is looking to raise standards within the squad, claiming that he is not yet satisfied with their level of performance despite earning good results.

“It’s always so important to fight for every result you want to try and achieve,” said Corberan, via the club’s official website.

“We need to learn from the things we have done well and not so well so far.

“We’ve earned some good results recently and I’m insisting that we carry on doing lots of things well on the pitch, but also to try and improve even more.

“We want to keep winning games and we want to keep building momentum.

“This is our main motivation.

“The more time that we can spend as a group talking about ideas and practising ways to solve problems the better.

“We all want to try and be on the same page to be able to share the same ideas.

“If the ideas are the right ones, it can help the team even further.

“We are working hard as a coaching group to make the right decisions and share the best ideas with the players in order to try and keep improving the squad and the results.

“We want to create a collective knowledge and a collective commitment.”

West Brom take on Rotherham United on Saturday afternoon as the team seeks to climb the table even further.

Victory could see Albion move up to 15th if results elsewhere go in their favour, with the current gap to the play-off places now eight points.

The Verdict

Corberan has made an instant impact with West Brom, which has turned around the atmosphere surrounding the team.

Rotherham will pose a difficult test on Saturday, but Corberan will feel this is the kind of game his team needs to win in order to confirm their improvements.

Building a solid home form will be the foundation to a more successful second half of the season.

If the side can keep up this level of consistent results in 2023 then the club can still be considered a threat in the race for promotion this campaign.