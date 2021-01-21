Carlos Corberan makes transfer refusal in wake of Huddersfield Town defeat

Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan has refused to lean on the transfer window to find a solution to his side’s poor form in the Championship.

Corberan has watched his side lose their first three Championship fixtures of 2021, as well as crash out of the FA Cup to lower league opposition.

Rolando Aarons and Richard Keogh have been added to an injury-hit squad already this month, with Corberan quizzed in the wake of defeat to Millwall on whether he would need new signings to solve Huddersfield woe.

Corberan said in his post-match press conference: “We need to find a solution with the players I have right now.”

That comes despite heavy links with Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes over the course of the last week.

The Athletic have been reporting that Huddersfield and Derby have shook on a fee for the service of the 26-year-old, paving the way for him to return to the club he started his career at.

Scott Malone’s fourth minute goal last night was the difference between Huddersfield and Millwall, with Corberan’s side’s best chance falling the way of Fraizer Campbell, who smashed a 15th minute penalty off the crossbar.

The Verdict

Corberan isn’t the type of manager that will sit and say he needs the transfer window. It isn’t his style and hasn’t been the entire time he’s been in-charge of Huddersfield.

That, though, doesn’t mean that there won’t be further deals done at Huddersfield this month.

The injury list at the John Smith’s Stadium is enormous and Carel Eiting facing the rest of the season out leaves Corberan without a midfielder that’s been key.

A signing in that department is probably needed between now and the end of the month.

