Carlos Corberan makes January West Brom player exit admission

Carlos Corberan has admitted that West Bromwich Albion did consider letting Karlan Grant leave in the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old was the Baggies’ top scorer last season but has struggled to make the same impact since the Spaniard’s appointment in October.

Grant has not started a Championship game since November and has played just 33 minutes of league football since the turn of the year.

He was strongly linked with a move to Swansea City in the winter window but the deal fell through late on.

Speaking to Birmingham Live, Corberan admitted that the West Midlands club had considered letting Grant leave.

He said: “It’s true that we are still in the process of helping him to recover his best, he is one player who can impact. When we arrived to the market, we analysed the situation and in the end he stayed with us.

“At the end, what he wants is to impact the football matches. Unfortunately, he couldn’t complete a normal week this week, he is a doubt for Middlesbrough.

“After this, we always want to have the best players on the pitch, at the level that they can show. He is working a lot to get this level. During the days he could train this week, and the previous weeks, I was watching him growing. This is what he wants, and what we need.”

Given his goalscoring record in the Championship, Grant is unlikely to be short of suitors if West Brom decide to move him on in the summer.

The forward cost Albion an eight-figure fee when he joined from Huddersfield Town in 2020 and has a contract that runs until 2026 so they will want a decent return for him should they look to cash in.

The Verdict

It’s interesting to get Corberan’s insight into Grant’s situation and how close he came to leaving The Hawthorns in January.

There is certainly still time for him to force his way back into the offing under the Spaniard but the 26-year-old will not be happy with the role he has played so far.

He can be a real weapon at this level and deserves to be starting games regularly – whether that’s at Albion or elsewhere.

They’ll have a decision to make again in the summer but it does seem as though it would make sense to cash in and reinvest the funds.