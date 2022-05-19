Carlos Corberan makes Huddersfield Town claim after club seals fresh agreement with Sorba Thomas

Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan has insisted that the mentality at the club is continuing to grow after his side made a breakthrough in negotiations with one of their key players.

As confirmed by Huddersfield’s official website, Sorba Thomas is now set to stay at the John Smith’s Stadium until 2026 after signing a new contract with the club.

The Terriers have included an option which will allow them to extend Thomas’ contract for another 12 months.

Since joining Huddersfield from Boreham Wood last year, the winger has made considerable strides in terms of his development under the guidance of Corberan.

A stand-out performer for the Terriers in the Championship this season, Thomas has provided 13 assists for his team-mates whilst he has also scored three goals in 45 league appearances.

The 23-year-old set up Jordan Rhodes’ crucial goal in the second-leg of Huddersfield’s play-off semi-final with Luton Town earlier this week as his side set up a clash with Nottingham Forest at Wembley Stadium.

Making reference to the club’s fresh agreement with Thomas, Corberan has admitted that it is very good news for the club that the Wales international is willing to represent the Terriers for the foreseeable future.

Speaking to Huddersfield’s website, Corberan said: “Sorba’s new contract is very good news for the Club.

“It shows that the mentality of our Club is to keep growing, year-by-year, by keeping the players who have made important contributions to our First Team.

“Sorba has shown that, in football, mentality and ambition can make a big difference in the development of players.

“He’s a very competitive player and is among the most minutes played of any outfielder – only injuries have prevented more.”

Corberan’s comments regarding Huddersfield’s ability to convince their key players to stay at the club are spot-on as Thomas has followed in the footsteps of Lewis O’Brien who signed a long-term deal earlier this season.

The club’s supporters will be delighted to see Thomas extend his stay as the winger has played a major role in their promotion push.

When you consider that Thomas has excelled in the second-tier, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if he ends up delivering some impressive performances at the highest level next season.

In order to secure a spot in the top-flight, Huddersfield will need to be at their very best when they face Forest in the play-off final on May 29th.