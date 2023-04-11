West Brom boss Carlos Corberan has revealed that his players are not ‘as confident as they once were’ following their 2-2 draw at home to Queens Park Rangers on Easter Monday.

West Brom drop two huge points

After a run of three games without a win, the Baggies went into the clash against a horribly out of form R’s side expecting to pick up three points. So, when they were two up inside 13 minutes, a home win seemed a formality.

Yet, Lyndon Dykes would pull one back for the visitors with a brilliant header, before a Josh Griffths error saw Chris Martin equalise.

Even though Albion improved after the scores were level, the reality is that they were fortunate to escape with a point, as Gareth Ainsworth’s men went close twice late on as they searched for a winner.

The result leaves Corberan’s side 11th in the table, and five points away from the top six, although they do have a game in hand on most of their rivals.

Nevertheless, Albion are struggling for form right now, and, speaking to the club’s media, Corberan acknowledged that his side are not performing as he would want at the moment.

“All the things that we have done well to help us achieve results, we didn’t do, and we lost what we do well. We conceded quite a lot of clear chances and didn’t manage to create too many ourselves. I don’t think the team is feeling as confident as they once were, and I think that is affecting them at the moment.

“The difficulties are affecting us more than they perhaps should. Some of the things that are happening to us in the season such as losing a lot of important players to injury, we shouldn’t use that as an excuse because we should have enough possibilities to cover and face the difficulty. We haven't won any of our last four games, and it’s important to show something different to be able to win the next game.”

Promotion dream not over

Even though it’s been a hugely concerning Easter period for West Brom, the reality is that results elsewhere haven’t been too bad for the side. They are five points behind with a game in hand, so a top six finish is still certainly possible.

However, the big problem for West Brom right now is themselves. As Corberan says, they are not firing on all cylinders, and whilst injuries are a valid reason for the struggles, they should still be doing more.

But, they can’t give up now, although Corberan will be demanding a massive response from his side when they take on Stoke this weekend, in what is a tough game.