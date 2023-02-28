West Bromwich Albion head coach Carlos Corberan has admitted that he believes that Daryl Dike and Brandon Thomas-Asante will need to compete at their maximum level in order to earn a starting role in the club’s upcoming fixtures.

After Thomas-Asante was selected to lead the line against Blackburn Rovers and Watford, Dike replaced him in the side last weekend.

The United States international grasped his opportunity to showcase his ability as he produced an incredibly impressive display against Middlesbrough.

Dike scored twice in the first-half of this fixture as West Brom secured a crucial victory in front of their own supporters.

As a result of this triumph, the Baggies are still in contention for a top-six finish as they are only five points adrift of Luton Town who currently occupy the final play-off spot.

West Brom will be looking to back up their win over Boro by securing a positive result in their showdown with Hull City on Friday.

Ahead of this upcoming clash, Corberan has suggested that Thomas-Asante and Dike will both have roles to play for Albion during the remainder of the campaign.

Speaking to the Express & Star, Corberan said: “I think both players can have both roles.

“I think both players must compete at their maximum level to be a starting player.

“I am watching them and I make the decision.

“It’s about every single thing. “It’s true that Asante didn’t score in the previous game but his level of effort, his performance in the previous game at home against Blackburn was excellent.

“Watford I didn’t think we attacked well enough, but he was well in the game too. “When Dike arrived into the (Watford) game, he was helping the team too to keep performing well in attack. “Against Middlesbrough for me the striker had a high responsibility to defend well, too. “For me, I am very pleased about how the strikers were making a balance between both parts.”

The Verdict

If Dike and Thomas-Asante are able to push each other over the course of the coming months, they could both reach new heights in terms of their development which in turn is likely to have a positive impact on West Brom’s fortunes.

These two individuals offer different qualities for Albion as while Dike has more of a physical presence, Thomas-Asante has shown that he is capable of competing in the Championship by utilising his specific skill-set to his advantage.

When you consider that Dike produced arguably his best performance to date in West Brom’s win over Boro, he will be confident in his ability to add to the five goals that he has scored this season on Friday.

As for Thomas-Asante, he could potentially make a difference as a substitute during the closing stages of this fixture as he has managed to find the back of the net on seven occasions in the current term for the Baggies.