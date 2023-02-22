Carlos Corberan makes honest claim involving West Brom duo Chalobah and Albrighton

West Bromwich Albion head coach Carlos Corberan has admitted that he is confident that Nathaniel Chalobah and Marc Albrighton will both be able to eventually readapt to life in the Championship.

Whereas both players have featured at this level in the past, they were recently playing in the Premier League which has a more relaxed schedule in comparison to the second-tier.

Chalobah joined West Brom on a permanent deal following a spell with Fulham in which he helped the club achieve promotion to the top-flight last season.

As for Albrighton, the midfielder sealed a temporary switch to The Hawthorns from Leicester City earlier this year.

Since making these aforementioned moves, Albrighton and Chalobah have both been utilised on four occasions by Corberan.

West Brom will be looking to deliver a positive response to their recent defeat to Watford in the Championship when they host Middlesbrough this weekend.

Ahead of this upcoming clash, Corberan has made an honest claim regarding Albrighton and Chalobah.

Speaking to the Express & Star, the Baggies boss said: “It’s clear that, for me, the new players are going to help us a lot, with no doubt.

“But if we analyse Chalobah, he didn’t play any full game this season before he arrived with us.

“So in some point he needs the game minutes to arrive to the level he has. “You cannot do many things in training that can be better than the game time.

“With Albrighton he was one player in the Premier League with his team he didn’t play more than once per week.

“In the Championship it is completely different, now we play many times in a row, it’s an important adaptation to have. “But I know that both have the mentality to do, to adapt to the behaviours and needs of the Championship.”

Think you’re a hardcore West Brom fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 Who is the club's current no. 1? Alex Palmer Josh Griffiths David Button Boaz Myhill

The Verdict

When you consider that both players possess a reasonable amount of Championship experience, it is hardly a surprise that Corberan is confident that they will be able to help West Brom in the club’s quest for success.

Albrighton has yet to provide a goal contribution for Albion and will be looking to break this particular duck against Boro.

As for Chalobah, he will be keen to retain his place in the side for the foreseeable future after starting for West Brom in their two most recent league fixtures.

Providing that these two players are able to step up to the mark, they could become vital members of the club’s squad as West Brom aim to launch a push for a top-six finish.