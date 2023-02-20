Carlos Corberan makes honest claim about Jake Livermore’s current situation at West Brom

West Bromwich Albion head coach Carlos Corberan has admitted that he has yet to have discussions with Jake Livermore regarding the midfielder’s future at The Hawthorns.

Livermore’s current contract with Albion is set to expire following the conclusion of the 2022/23 campaign.

If fresh terms are not agreed in the coming months, the midfielder will become a free-agent this summer.

Since West Brom’s hierarchy opted to draft in Corberan as Steve Bruce’s successor, Livermore has fallen down the pecking order.

The midfielder has only featured on five occasions in all competitions for the Blades during Corberan’s time in charge of the club.

Having been left out of the match-day squad for West Brom’s recent league clashes Coventry City, Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers, Livermore may not make the trip to Vicarage Road this evening for the club’s clash with Watford.

West Brom will move to within a point of the play-off places if they beat the Hornets.

Ahead of this fixture, Corberan has addressed Livermore’s current situation at the club.

Speaking to Birmingham Live about whether he had held talks with the midfielder over his future, the Baggies boss said: “Being honest, not yet, because we are fully focused in the situation that we are having right now.

“There are points that we need to address later, but it’s true that it’s more important to know how he is managing this period of games and we will see what happens after, for the future.”

The Verdict

Given that Livermore is currently below Jayson Molumby, Nathaniel Chalobah and Okay Yokuslu in the pecking order at West Brom, it would be somewhat of a surprise if he is offered a new deal by the club later this year.

When he has been selected to feature this season, the midfielder has failed to impress in the Championship as he has only managed to average a WhoScored match rating of 6.33 at this level.

While Corberan has yet to make a final decision on Livermore’s future, it could be argued that it may be best for both parties if the midfielder departs later this year.

West Brom could use the money freed up from their wage bill as a result of Livermore’s departure to reinvest in their squad while the 33-year-old could seal a move to a club who are willing to play him week-in, week-out in the 2023/24 campaign.

