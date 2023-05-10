West Bromwich Albion head coach Carlos Corberan has admitted that he remains committed to the club and expects to stay at The Hawthorns beyond the summer.

Corberan was drafted in as a replacement for Steve Bruce last year and managed to completely transform Albion's fortunes in the Championship.

Upon his arrival, West Brom were in danger of being dragged into a relegation battle for the remainder of the campaign after only accumulating 11 points from 13 league games.

Corberan went on to guide Albion to 16 victories in the 30 Championship matches that he oversaw as the club sealed a ninth-place finish at this level.

West Brom did enter the final round of fixtures with a chance of securing a place in the play-offs.

However, Albion suffered a 3-2 defeat to Swansea City last weekend which resulted in the club ending the term three points adrift of the top-six.

The Baggies' attention will soon switch to the upcoming transfer window where they will be free to add to their squad.

What has Carlos Corberan said about his future at West Brom?

Following West Brom's final game of the 2022/23 season, Corberan made an honest admission about his current situation at the club.

Asked by BBC WM (as cited by the Express & Star) about whether he will be part of Albion's summer rebuild, Corberan said: "That is how I understand the things - it is very important to keep the togetherness between the scouting, the CEO of the club and the head coach."

Will Corberan be able to oversee a push for promotion at Albion next season?

Having admitted that he is set to remain at West Brom, it will be interesting to see whether Corberan will be able to take the club to new heights later this year.

The scale of Albion's success may be impacted by the business that they conduct during the upcoming transfer window.

By nailing their recruitment during this particular period, there is no reason why Corberan cannot go on to oversee a push for promotion in the 2023/24 campaign as he is already able to call upon the services of some classy operators.

Having previously guided Huddersfield Town to the play-off final during his time in charge at the John Smith's Stadium, Corberan clearly knows what it takes to maintain consistency at this level, and thus will be confident in his ability to keep West Brom on track next season.