West Bromwich Albion head coach Carlos Corberan has admitted that his side's failure to be clinical in front of goal played a decisive role in their defeat to Sunderland this afternoon.

The Baggies would have been hoping to move into the play-off places in the Championship by claiming a victory at The Hawthorns.

However, despite taking the lead in the first-half of this fixture, Albion were unable to prevent their opponents from securing all three points.

West Brom were awarded a penalty on the stroke of half-time after Luke O'Nien brought down John Swift in the area.

Swift stepped up to convert the spot-kick for the Baggies.

Following the break, Jayson Molumby, Karlan Grant, Conor Townsend, Darnell Furlong and Swift all had efforts blocked in quick succession before Dennis Cirkin levelled proceedings for Sunderland by heading home.

Both sides continued to create chances before the Black Cats netted what turned out to be the winning goal in the 84th minute.

A fantastic passing move by Sunderland culminated with Cirkin finding the back of the net with a deflected effort.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman went close to equalising for West Brom in stoppage-time as his strike narrowly missed the target.

West Brom will be looking to bounce back from this defeat when they face Sheffield United on Wednesday.

What did Carlos Corberan have to say about West Brom's defeat to Sunderland?

Following his side's setback this afternoon, Corberan has identified a key reason for why his side were unable to claim victory.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Albion boss said: "For me, the difference today was the team that was more clinical, they were feeling very comfortable with the ball in our defensive half.

"But our team were very aggressive in the attacking half in the second-half, we played the game more close to their box than close to our box.

"But unfortunately, the two times they put the ball close to our box, they scored a goal and the good opportunity we had, even when we were winning just 1-0, we didn't use enough.

"So, that's why, for me, at the end the more clinical team today in the boxes was the one that won the game."

Will West Brom be able to deliver a positive response to this setback in midweek?

While the Baggies' play-off hopes certainly suffered a blow in their meeting with Sunderland, they are still in contention for a top-six finish.

As it stands, Albion are two points adrift of the Black Cats, who are sixth, and have a game in hand over Tony Mowbray's side which they are set to play in midweek.

Although Corberan will be under no illusion about just how difficult it will be to secure a positive result at Bramall Lane against the Blades, the Baggies do possess the quality required to cause issues for their opponents.

By taking the chances that they create instead of wasting them in this fixture, West Brom may be able to pick up what could be a season-defining victory on their travels.