Carlos Corberan makes complimentary Nottingham Forest claim as Huddersfield Town clash looms

Nottingham Forest have the talent to hurt Huddersfield Town this weekend according to Carlos Corberan, despite entering the clash at the John Smith’s Stadium rock bottom of the Championship table.

Steven Reid will be taking temporary charge of the Reds, who have sacked Chris Hughton in the last 48 hours and are working on bringing Steve Cooper into the club.

Hughton’s sacking comes on the back of six defeats in the opening seven league fixtures of the season, which leaves Forest the division’s basement side after a midweek loss to Middlesbrough.

Corberan, though, believes that despite their lacklustre start, Forest have the quality to win football matches and their position in the table does not reflect the squad his Huddersfield side are coming up against.

He told his press conference: “They are going to be a very dangerous team. You see the table and you imagine that they aren’t good, but when you see the squad, it tells you the total opposite.

“Although they have a group of players that in seven games haven’t had a positive result, they have a squad with many, many options in each position; players that can win you any game, in any moment.

“If you talk about some of the players they have, you know how much experience they have and how many times they’ve proved that they have enough quality to play in the Championship and compete at a good level.”

Whilst Forest’s form this season has been alarming and cost Hughton his job, Corberan has silenced his critics at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Huddersfield picked up a single point from their opening two league fixtures and were on the receiving end of a heavy scoreline against Fulham. However, they’ve backed that up with four wins in five and moved into the top-six in the Championship.

On Tuesday evening, a 3-0 win at Blackpool came thanks to goals from Josh Koroma, Matty Pearson and Jonathan Hogg.

