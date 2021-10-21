Carlos Corberan makes Bournemouth comment as Huddersfield Town prepare for south coast visit

Huddersfield Town perhaps face their toughest test of the season so far on Saturday, with a visit to The Vitality Stadium to play the league leaders Bournemouth.

Scott Parker’s side find themselves five points clear at the Championship summit, and whilst Huddersfield Town have also been in excellent form, The Cherries remain unbeaten this time out.

Picking up nine wins and four draws, Parker’s side have proven to be exceptionally difficult to break down, whilst having the attacking firepower to really hurt teams.

Huddersfield manager Carlos Corberban quite rightly expects a difficult match when they travel to the south coast on Saturday, and speaking to the club’s media, he said: “Bournemouth are performing really well. They are aggressive in defence and manage well with the ball.

Quiz: Did these 25 Huddersfield Town transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 Levi Colwill signed on loan from Arsenal True False

“We need to be perfect in defence and attack. The toughest opponents demand your best performance.

“We are going to try and compete in the best way.

“It’s a tough week, but that’s what makes the Championship great. It’s a privilege to be in the Championship and play in these types of games.”

The verdict

Bournemouth certainly pose a real attacking threat, with the likes of Ryan Christie, Jaidon Anthony, Jamal Lowe, and even the full backs in Jack Stacey and Jordan Zemura will be looking to cause all sorts of problems.

However, they have also excelled when it comes to the defensive side of the game this season, with the aforementioned full-backs also fulfilling their responsibilities in their third excellently, whilst the addition of Gary Cahill has also resulted in success thus far.

Huddersfield do travel with confidence, and despite losing 5-1 to Fulham, the only other team they have faced in the top-six thus far, they have turned a corner and are looking like a strong outfit.