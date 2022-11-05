Carlos Corberan makes bold West Brom player claim after QPR win

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan has heaped praise on Kyle Bartley and says he is one of the top defenders in the league at his best.

The 31-year-old has been heavily criticised by the fans in the past and missed Corberan’s first game through suspension. However, he has played the previous two and has helped Albion to successive victories and clean sheets.

To top it off, Bartley also scored the only goal of the game against the R’s today, capping off a fine individual display.

And, speaking to Birmingham Live, Corberan made it clear just how much he rates the centre-back.

“Before I signed here, I knew how important Kyle Bartley is, how important he has been for the club. My target is for him to recover the best of him. I have coached many times against him, and he is one of the best centre backs in the league.”

Despite the three points in the capital, Albion remain in the relegation zone but they are just one point from safety ahead of a game against Stoke City next week.

The verdict

This has been a fantastic turnaround for Bartley and obviously Corberan deserves huge credit for that as he’s given the defender more confidence and shown he trusts him.

So, comments like this will be very appreciated and it’s clever man-management from Corberan as he tries to keep Bartley playing at this level.

Of course, the player also should be applauded because he has had some very low moments with Albion recently and has shown immense character to bounce back and it’s now about building on that.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.