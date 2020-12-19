Carlos Corberan makes admission on the back of key Huddersfield Town setback

Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan has been assessing the impact that Josh Koroma’s absence is having on his side in the Championship, insisting they need to find a solution to their goalscoring dilemma.

Koroma, 21, struck six goals for Huddersfield before his injury in the 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday, which will leave him sidelined for three or four months.

Since then, Huddersfield have been thumped by AFC Bournemouth and held to a goalless draw by Coventry City.

That’s led to Corberan fielding questions on how much the absence of the forward his hurting his side in attack

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, Corberan said: “We asked a lot of Koroma when we arrived at the club but he gave the right answers in terms of his commitment and his work. He helped create and score goals and helped us to win games, like against Swansea and Middlesbrough.

“It wouldn’t be true if I said he wasn’t an important player, but we need now to find solutions with the other players.

“We have played two games that didn’t allow us to play with specific wingers, maybe against Bournemouth but not Coventry. It’s a challenge to us and we need to find solutions with the players we have right now.”

Huddersfield, despite a drop off in results in the last week, have won three on the spin at the John Smith’s Stadium and return there on Saturday afternoon.

Corberan’s side take on Watford, looking for a win to push them into Christmas.

The Verdict

Koroma was always going to be a miss for Huddersfield. In a side that doesn’t score a lot of goals to lose their top goalscorer, whatever followed was going to be an uphill task.

Corberan will need support in January, but right now he needs his side to step up.

He’s got the likes of Isaac Mbenza, Fraizer Campbell and Juninho Bacuna in his attack, so there’s enough talent there to score goals.

As he says, he just needs someone to grasp responsibility like Koroma was doing.

Thoughts? Let us know!