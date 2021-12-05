Carlos Corberan makes admission about his Huddersfield Town side in Barnsley draw

Carlos Corberan was frustrated with his side’s attacking display against Barnsley as they drew 1-1 at Oakwell on Saturday.

Huddersfield created the better chances in the game but ultimately couldn’t take them leaving them winless in their last three games.

Skipper Lewis O’Brien put the Terriers in front in the 33rd minute, finishing a slick move after latching on Josh Koroma’s through ball.

However, Barnsley equalised on the stroke of halftime as Carlton Morris scored his first goal of the season.

Josh Koroma was a constant threat for Huddersfield with the 22-year-old having nine shots himself but the Terriers ultimately were unable to find the winner.

Carlos Corberan spoke to The Examiner after the game: “It’s true that we for me had enough opportunities to score the goal.

“But the feeling of the game was that at the end it was equal and I can tell you that the draw maybe was the fair result because we didn’t use our moments well enough in attack, in defence to avoid chances and the goal they scored.”

Corberan went onto admit that the Terriers were not good enough in the first half and allowed Barnsley back into the game: “In the first half we allowed them to have some actions because in the press we didn’t stop them well enough.

“We didn’t close the middle well enough and we made it easy for them to connect with their three strikers, where I think the opposing team have their more quality players.”

Following that winless run, Huddersfield are 11th in the Championship table, four points adrift of the play-off spots.

The Terriers are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they host another side whose strong start to the season has tailed off in recent weeks, with Coventry City making the trip to the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Verdict

Huddersfield have struggled going forward for a number of games now. They’ve scored just five goals in their last six games and are struggling to create and convert chances.

The Terriers have looked better defensively but have struggled to find a balance between that side of their game and their attack.

Despite three defeats in the last six, Corberan’s side have always been in the games, but that’s not enough and will be hoping they don’t repeat their second half of the season form from the 2020/21 campaign.

Otherwise, a season that started so promisingly, could yet end up being rather disappointing for those associated with the Terriers.