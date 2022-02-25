Carlos Corberan lavishes praise on Huddersfield player after recent milestone

Carlos Corberan has been full of praise for Jon Russell following his first senior goal.

Russell’s late winner against Cardiff City boosted the side’s promotion chances as the team moved to fourth in the Championship table.

It was the first goal of his career, having previously had one chalked off for handball in controversial fashion.

Corberan praised the 21-year old, claiming this was the reward for his performances in recent weeks.

“For me, it shows and reflects the good work he has been doing,” said Corberan, via the Yorkshire Post.

“I think his evolution has been very high, even if he had not scored the goal.

“But the fact that he showed this point of finishing and quality in front of the box shows that he has skills to not only be a central midfielder but to play as a number eight or a number ten higher up the pitch.

“He has the skill to manage the ball and play the ball, and he has a level of calm in all areas of the pitch. A player who can take 2-3 seconds with the ball can help give speed to the move and mean you are less likely to lose the ball. He allows the team to take better positions in attack.

“That calm close to our box can help us play out, and close to the other box means he can look for other goals.”

Corberan also expects Tom Lees to return to the side this weekend. The influential defender received attention for a head injury midweek, but is expected to be available for selection on Saturday.

Spanish full back Pipa will need to be assessed before a decision can be made on his availability.

A groin injury may keep him from appearing.

Corberan’s side visit St Andrew’s on Saturday as they look to extend their unbeaten run to 17-games and put pressure on the sides above them in the table.

The Verdict

Russell’s performed well for the team since his introduction to the side and this moment was a fine reward.

That winner made for a big three points as the club moved to fourth in the table ahead of Blackburn Rovers.

Russell’s performances have been indicative of Huddersfield as a whole, who have done much better than their pre-season expectations.

This unbeaten run has been very impressive and their upcoming games gives them a good chance to extend that even further, having Lees and Pipa available will go a long way in helping the side with that.