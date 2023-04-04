Carlos Corberan has issued his West Brom squad a warning ahead of the closing stages of this season.

West Brom chasing promotion

The Baggies drew 0-0 with Millwall at the weekend to keep the gap to the play-off places at five points.

The Albion boss has predicted that any slip up in concentration could prove decisive in the team’s bid to gain promotion through the play-offs.

Earning a point against the Lions has caused Corberan to weigh up the positives and negatives of the team’s attempts to earn a top six finish.

The 39-year old was pleased with the intensity of West Brom’s performance at the Hawthorns, but is wary of now having one game fewer to claw back the difference to Gary Rowett’s side.

Corberan believes that it won’t be until the final game of the campaign, away to Swansea City, that the team will find out its fate.

He has warned his side to keep fighting until the end to keep their hopes of a Premier League place alive.

“At the same time it’s changed because you have one game less,” said Corberan, via Express & Star.

“So it’s true that when the [deficit] doesn’t change it is positive and negative.

“My mentality is that we have 24 points to play for and I want to see the team compete until the end to add the maximum number of points that we can.

“And we finish after the Swansea game we will see, while fighting for everything, in which position we will finish.

“It is our responsibility to put the same level of effort that we put today in every single game that we are going to play.”

West Brom sit 9th with 56 points on the board, but will typically need to hit the 70 mark to have a chance of earning a play-off place, with 24 points still to play for this season.

Can West Brom claw back the gap?

Corberan has turned things around extremely well at West Brom, but the competition level for a top six finish is really high this season.

The likes of Millwall, Luton Town and Middlesbrough have been very consistent in this second half of the campaign.

West Brom will have to find another gear to overcome the five point gap to Blackburn Rovers and the Lions.

It is not impossible, but away form will need to improve in order to give the team the best chance at promotion.